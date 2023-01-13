ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakefield, MN

George woman jailed on second OWI charge

GEORGE—A 41-year-old George woman was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Loralye Christabeth Jen Wibben stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford Expedition on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue in George for not having a visible license plate, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Hull man arrested for domestic assault

HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
Minnesota woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug case

JACKSON, Minn. – A woman from Lakefield in southwest Minnesota is charged with third-degree murder in connection with a drug overdose last January. Jackson County prosecutors said Olivia Saddler, 35, sold Oxycodone pills that caused the death of a convenience store employee. The victim was found not breathing and died in the hospital.
LAKEFIELD, MN
Cottonwood County men indicted for allegedly defrauding buyers of "organic" crops

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A new federal indictment charges two Cottonwood County men with defrauding grain purchasers out of more than 46-million dollars. Court documents allege that 65-year-old certified organic farmer James Wolf sold non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic between 2014 and 2021, and also grew conventional crops using fertilizer and pesticides. Forty-five-year-old Adam Olson is also charged with wire fraud for helping sell the non-GMO grains after Wolf's organic certification was revoked.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme

Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Shirley Hansen, 94

A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley Hansen, age 94 of Jackson, will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m., at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Jackson. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to...
JACKSON, MN
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize

A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
CLAY COUNTY, IA

