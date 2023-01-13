Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
George woman jailed on second OWI charge
GEORGE—A 41-year-old George woman was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Loralye Christabeth Jen Wibben stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford Expedition on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue in George for not having a visible license plate, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder Asking Court to Reconsider Sentence
(Estherville)--An Estherville man serving a 50 year prison sentence for second degree murder is asking the court to reconsider his sentence after his uncle found a bullet hole in a building on a farm where the victim was killed. Lee Christensen, now 25, was convicted of killing Thomas Bortvit in...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
kfgo.com
Minnesota woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug case
JACKSON, Minn. – A woman from Lakefield in southwest Minnesota is charged with third-degree murder in connection with a drug overdose last January. Jackson County prosecutors said Olivia Saddler, 35, sold Oxycodone pills that caused the death of a convenience store employee. The victim was found not breathing and died in the hospital.
KEYC
Lakefield woman charged with third-degree murder after fatal overdose in Jackson County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Olivia Rose Saddler is facing a third-degree murder charge as well as a fourth-degree drug charge. A criminal complaint says on Jan. 7th, 2022, a woman died after being rushed to the hospital in Jackson. An autopsy listed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Authorities...
willmarradio.com
Cottonwood County men indicted for allegedly defrauding buyers of "organic" crops
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A new federal indictment charges two Cottonwood County men with defrauding grain purchasers out of more than 46-million dollars. Court documents allege that 65-year-old certified organic farmer James Wolf sold non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic between 2014 and 2021, and also grew conventional crops using fertilizer and pesticides. Forty-five-year-old Adam Olson is also charged with wire fraud for helping sell the non-GMO grains after Wolf's organic certification was revoked.
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
Lakefield Standard
Shirley Hansen, 94
A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley Hansen, age 94 of Jackson, will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m., at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Jackson. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
