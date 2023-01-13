Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder Asking Court to Reconsider Sentence
(Estherville)--An Estherville man serving a 50 year prison sentence for second degree murder is asking the court to reconsider his sentence after his uncle found a bullet hole in a building on a farm where the victim was killed. Lee Christensen, now 25, was convicted of killing Thomas Bortvit in...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley driver arrested for OWI in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Isauro Coyotzin Castro stemmed from the stop of on 2005 Ford Expedition...
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
myklgr.com
Springfield women injured in icy road rollover in Watonwan County Thursday
Two Springfield women were injured when their vehicle slid off an icy road in Watonwan County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12 Maribel Lopez, age 18, was driving a Jeep Liberty westbound on Highway 30. At about 9:55 p.m., near mile post 90, the vehicle left the road, went into the south ditch, and rolled.
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
myklgr.com
Sanborn woman rolls car on icy road in Redwood County Saturday
A Sanborn woman escaped injuries after rolling her car in Redwood County Saturday evening. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 14, Hailey Ann Groebner, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Knox Ave., the Prius hit a snow drift and spun 180 degrees, then rolled onto the driver’s side, landing on the vehicle’s roof.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
bigcountry1077.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Patricia “Pat” Allen, 88, of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew
Services for 88-year-old Patricia “Pat” Allen of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew will be Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Lentz Funeral Home of Mallard is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Charles Blankenship, 79, of Laurens
Memorial Services for 79-year-old Charles Blankenship will be Friday, January 20th at 11 AM at First Christian Church in Laurens. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
