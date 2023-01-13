ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakefield, MN

pureoldiesspencer.com

Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for domestic assault

HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley driver arrested for OWI in Sibley

SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Isauro Coyotzin Castro stemmed from the stop of on 2005 Ford Expedition...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Lakefield Standard

Local woman charged with murder

A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
LAKEFIELD, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme

Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Sanborn woman rolls car on icy road in Redwood County Saturday

A Sanborn woman escaped injuries after rolling her car in Redwood County Saturday evening. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 14, Hailey Ann Groebner, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Knox Ave., the Prius hit a snow drift and spun 180 degrees, then rolled onto the driver’s side, landing on the vehicle’s roof.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Patricia “Pat” Allen, 88, of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew

Services for 88-year-old Patricia “Pat” Allen of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew will be Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Lentz Funeral Home of Mallard is in charge of arrangements.
CURLEW, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Charles Blankenship, 79, of Laurens

Memorial Services for 79-year-old Charles Blankenship will be Friday, January 20th at 11 AM at First Christian Church in Laurens. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
LAURENS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
SPENCER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
OKOBOJI, IA

