Brunswick, GA

‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 armed and dangerous suspects wanted for drug trafficking, FBI says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta field office put out a bulletin for eight suspects wanted in connection to “Operation Ghost Busted.”

The suspects are part of an FBI indictment that charged 76 people with drug trafficking conspiracy with the Ghost Face Gangsters gang.

“Operation Ghost Busted” charged the 76 defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Georgia.

The FBI is searching for the following suspects, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

  • Ashley Deen, 29, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • Samantha S. Russell, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • Michael A. Provenzano, 34, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • Tonya C. Cox, a/k/a “Shuge White,” 43, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • David D. Young, a/k/a “Khaos,” 42, of Hortense, Ga.
  • Jimmy A. Reynolds, a/k/a “Jim,” 54, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • Juan C. Everette, a/k/a “Don Juan,” 36, of Brunswick, Ga.;
  • Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick, Ga.

The 76 defendants are named on an 118-count, 133-page indictment. It is believed to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia. The FBI said 43 firearms, one vehicle and over $53,000 in cash were seized during an operation bust.

It took investigators two years to identify the defendants trafficking drugs through Georgia counties such as Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge and Ware.

If you have any information concerning these individuals, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216- 3000.

