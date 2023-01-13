ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Through the Public Exchange Ends Sunday

Nearly 15.9 million people have signed up for health coverage through the exchange during open enrollment, which started Nov. 1, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most people who get health insurance this way qualify for tax credits that reduce the cost of premiums. Open enrollment for...
NBC Philadelphia

Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says

The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy