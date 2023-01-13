ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
WCJB

Three arrested in connection to attempted murder in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have arrested three people in connection to the attempted murder of an individual over the weekend in what officers call a “domestic-related shooting.”. According to the police department, Kanariya Pinellas, 17, and Kemariyon Foster, 20, Deonsha Brown, 20, were arrested in...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
LAWTEY, FL
villages-news.com

Former local police chief held on stalking charges

A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
WEIRSDALE, FL
ocala-news.com

Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo

A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston residents lined up out the door to ask questions about how the abandoned middle schools property should be used. In the proposal, the abandoned Williston Middle School property would be used for a drug rehabilitation center. The county currently owns the property and wants to...
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Father sentenced to seven years in prison after son dies of gunshot wound

A father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after his 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in an accident at their home. Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake, was sentenced earlier this month in Lake County Court in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded in 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
INVERNESS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy