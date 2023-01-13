Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis points at 3.513%. The yield on the...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
Biden brags about the numbers, but high inflation especially hurts Black and Hispanic Americans
The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week confirmed what everyday Americans who shopped over the holiday season already know: Historic inflation continues unabated, eroding Americans’ real wages and living standards. Overall inflation over the past 12 months — the calendar year of 2022 — increased by 6.5 percent, far exceeding average wage growth, and core…
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Assess Data, Fed Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as uncertainty around the outlook for monetary policy and the economy, along with some weak earnings reports from Wall Street, clouded risk sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just over 6 percentage points to 3.47% while the yield on...
Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says
The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
Goldman Sachs Posts Its Worst Earnings Miss in a Decade as Revenue Falls While Expenses Rise
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $10.59 billion vs. $10.83 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank fell more than 6% in early trading. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted its largest earnings miss in a...
Credit Suisse CEO Says Outflows Have Reduced ‘Very Significantly' as Overhaul Progresses
The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...
