NBC Philadelphia

IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
NBC Philadelphia

Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Assess Data, Fed Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as uncertainty around the outlook for monetary policy and the economy, along with some weak earnings reports from Wall Street, clouded risk sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just over 6 percentage points to 3.47% while the yield on...
NBC Philadelphia

Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says

The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
NBC Philadelphia

Credit Suisse CEO Says Outflows Have Reduced ‘Very Significantly' as Overhaul Progresses

The bank in November projected a $1.6 billion fourth-quarter loss after announcing a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. As part of the overhaul, Credit Suisse shareholders in November greenlit a $4.2 billion capital raise, including a...

