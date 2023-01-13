ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

KOOL 101.7

Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report

Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Man Pleads Guilty To False Statements To Federal Agencies Regarding Non-Citizen Workers

RUSK COUNTY — A Bruce, Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States. Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. The guilty plea is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 17, 2023

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
97X

WATCH: Robbie Knievel’s Last Crash in Hayward, Wisconsin

With the passing of Robbie Knievel, I reminisced on the time I went and saw one of his jumps live, at the LCO Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin. The day was a bit rainy, which led to slippery conditions. The crowd definitely had a little concern about Robbie's landing on the ramp being a hazard because of the wetness, but it turned out this wasn't even what we needed to worry about.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Changes Plea In Spooner Mobile Home Park Homicide Case

WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has accepted a change of plea from Joseph Rogers, of Hayward, WI, on his charges of homicide from a 2019 fatal-stabbing incident that occurred in a Spooner, WI mobile home park. Rogers was placed in a medical facility in 2020 for medical treatment due to being found not competent. He regained competency and returned to Washburn County Jail in 2021. Following his return to jail, Rogers received additional criminal charges stemming from an incident with another inmate of the jail. Below is the latest update on the case.
SPOONER, WI
KARE 11

Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI

