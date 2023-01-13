Read full article on original website
Related
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report
Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
drydenwire.com
Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Barron County Snowmobile Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- An Eau Claire man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash in Barron County, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Man Pleads Guilty To False Statements To Federal Agencies Regarding Non-Citizen Workers
RUSK COUNTY — A Bruce, Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States. Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. The guilty plea is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 17, 2023
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
WATCH: Robbie Knievel’s Last Crash in Hayward, Wisconsin
With the passing of Robbie Knievel, I reminisced on the time I went and saw one of his jumps live, at the LCO Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin. The day was a bit rainy, which led to slippery conditions. The crowd definitely had a little concern about Robbie's landing on the ramp being a hazard because of the wetness, but it turned out this wasn't even what we needed to worry about.
drydenwire.com
Man Changes Plea In Spooner Mobile Home Park Homicide Case
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has accepted a change of plea from Joseph Rogers, of Hayward, WI, on his charges of homicide from a 2019 fatal-stabbing incident that occurred in a Spooner, WI mobile home park. Rogers was placed in a medical facility in 2020 for medical treatment due to being found not competent. He regained competency and returned to Washburn County Jail in 2021. Following his return to jail, Rogers received additional criminal charges stemming from an incident with another inmate of the jail. Below is the latest update on the case.
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Multiple Felonies Including Burglary, Auto Theft, And Attempt To Disarm Officer
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A criminal complaint has been filed in Burnett County, Wisconsin, against Amy Heckler, age 40, alleging that she burglarized a residence, stole a car, and attempted to disarm a law enforcement officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login...
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
WEAU-TV 13
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
