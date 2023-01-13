ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Corbett filming sexy ‘And Just Like That’ scenes: ‘A kiss will happen’

By Eric Hegedus
 4 days ago

And just like that, Aidan is back.

The long-rumored reunion between Carrie Bradshaw and her “Sex and the City” ex Aidan Shaw will indeed take place in Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” a show insider exclusively told The Post.

John Corbett — who played the studly furniture-maker in the series and its second sequel film — had a wardrobe fitting at Long Island City’s Silvercup Studios this week. The spy tells The Post that Corbett, 61, will appear alongside Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in at least Episodes 7 and 8 of the sophomore season’s 10-episode run — and they “imagine” he will pop up in the final two episodes also.

The Post has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

Even show staffers were excited about his appearance at the studio.

“He came in for a fitting and we were all like, ‘How do I make it to the fourth floor at Silvercup?’” the insider said of people wanting to catch a peek of the chill actor in the fitting room.

John Corbett will have a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” according to a show insider.
Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in an episode of “Sex and the City.”
HBO

Plot details are slim and secretive, but the mole spilled that Carrie will have “at least” one boyfriend next season. But as for her and Aidan, they will communicate via email — how early 2000s! — and will reunite in person, including in a particularly steamy scene.

Spoiler alert: The show has planned an exterior shoot in the coming weeks outside of Carrie’s famous Perry Street apartment in the West Village — “and a kiss will happen,” according to the insider.

They added that the get-together is spot-on for the series, which also stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon and is a spinoff of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons.

“Everybody loves it. Everybody’s excited about it. Story-wise, it’s the right thing,” the insider said of Corbett’s return as Adian. “Especially with the loss on the show. Willie Garson was a blow to Sarah Jessica Parker. They were such good friends.”

Beloved actor Garson , who played gay man-about-town Stanford Blatch throughout the franchise, unexpectedly died in September 2021 — while the first season was still in production — after a quiet battle with cancer. He was 57.

Following his passing, Parker penned a touching tribute to her dear friend of three decades on Instagram, calling the loss “unbearable.”

“I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” Parker, 57, wrote . “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

The show was forced to tweak the season’s later episodes and gave Garson and his character an emotional sendoff in the freshman season finale in December 2021.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis star in “And Just Like That.”
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max
Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, will return to her famed Greenwich Village apartment — reportedly for a key scene with Aidan (John Corbett).
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Earlier in 2021, Corbett played journalists in advance of the spinoff’s Season 1 premiere, falsely claiming he would pop up in the first season — even going so far as saying he “might be in quite a few” episodes. Alas, that did not come to pass.

SJP seemingly confirms John Corbett’s return as Aidan in ‘And Just Like That’

However, last fall, Parker low-key admitted that Corbett would make a comeback in the revival’s new season. When asked whether that would happen, she responded to a reporter, “Could be, could be” before adding, “Well, you know, I can’t be, like, cryptic about it anymore.”

It may be just the right time for Carrie to rekindle her on-again, off-again romance with fan-favorite Aidan. Parker’s ever-fabulous fashionista shockingly lost her husband Big — played by since-embattled actor Chris Noth — in the show’s premiere episode when he had a fatal heart attack while working out on a Peloton bike.

The show insider hinted to The Post that fans could possibly expect a substantial future for Carrie and Aidan.

“You want to find the person who is going to support you — and Aidan’s the one for her,” the spy said. “Big bought her a big apartment. He made her laugh, but he made her cry a lot.”

Aidan (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) last saw each other in Abu Dhabi in the second sequel film for “Sex and the City.”
Craig Blankenhorn/©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

The source added that Aidan “grounds” Carrie as a character.

“Do you want the money or do you want the love? Aiden has both. He’s not Big — you’re not gonna have the rotating shoe closet or the Upper East Side apartment.

“But it’s the only way Carrie should end up.”

HBO Max has not yet released a premiere date for Season 2 of “And Just Like That.”

