Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Why the iOS Health app is more important than you realize
If you’ve ever set up an Apple Watch, you’re likely aware of the Apple Health app that’s baked right into iOS. It stores plenty of data, from your name, blood type, and date of birth, to more complex information like how well you’re sleeping. This one-stop-shop...
Stop using your phone for directions and use a smartwatch instead
Whenever your hands are full, or you don’t want to be walking around with your phone in front of your face, your smartwatch can take over navigation duties. Some models will even guide you along your route without being connected to a phone. Displaying turn-by-turn direction only adds to...
CNET
Limited-Time Apple Watch Ultra Deal Takes $50 Off Its Regular Price
Though Apple Watch Ultra was only released last fall, we've already seen a smattering of Apple Watch Ultra deals worth jumping on, but they never last that long. You have another opportunity to score a $50 savings on Apple's rugged smartwatch for a limited time with the device being discounted during Best Buy's MLK Day sale. At $749, it's back down to within $10 of the all-time low price we saw on Black Friday, giving you the chance to snag CNET's best smartwatch pick at a killer price. Amazon is matching the price cut if you prefer to shop there.
msn.com
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Cult of Mac
Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone
The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
makeuseof.com
How to Send Handwritten Messages on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to spice up the way you send messages on your iPhone, look no further. Apple has a feature that allows you to send handwritten messages on your iPhone.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
msn.com
Costco Has a Bizarre New Food Court Hack That Is Taking the Internet By Storm
Costco aficionados can be an inventive bunch. Not long ago, one warehouse club member-slash-innovator decided to combine two of Costco's most popular food court items: wrapping the forever-affordable hot dog in a mass of cheese pulled from a slice of pizza—a dubious move that nonetheless became a social media phenomenon.
Engadget
YouTube is testing a hub of free, cable-style channels
Is reportedly in talks with media companies to feature their TV shows and films in a hub of ad-supported channels. It's already testing the idea to weigh viewer interest. The platform could roll out the hub to more users later this year, according to. If YouTube moves forward with the...
msn.com
Windows 12: Release date, price, and everything else we know
Windows 11 was released on Oct. 5, 2021, over six years after Windows 10 made its debut. Microsoft recently released the first major update for the OS — Windows 11 version 22H2 — but we've heard the next thing on the cards could very well be Windows 12. It sounds like Microsoft is doing away with major annual updates, and instead going for a big, new version of Windows every three years, similar to what used to happen before Windows 10.
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
AOL Corp
6 Top Tips for How To Turn $1,000 Into $10,000
The opportunity to multiply an initial investment by 10 is one that most people wouldn’t pass up. However, the truth is that turning $1,000 into $10,000 is probably not going to happen overnight — or even in a few weeks. And while achieving this financial goal is definitely doable, you might wonder which way is the straightest path there.
Mic
These clever, cheap products on Amazon work shockingly well — & have pictures to prove it
Yes, the trick to shopping online is almost always to check customer reviews — but taking a close look at product pictures will help, too. They’ll usually display the item in motion so that you can see exactly what you’re ordering, and the products on this list are backed with those kinds of images.
moneytalksnews.com
7 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone
We all have downtime while waiting in line at the store or sitting at the doctor’s office. What if you could make money on your phone during that time?. Using your phone to make a little extra cash could be a better use of your time than simply checking Facebook or scrolling through Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 77-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED now 31% off, its steepest discount ever
Since the sought-after Sony Bravia A80K will probably be replaced by its 2023 successor in a few months, bargain hunters can now grab this beautiful OLED TV for US$1,000 or 31% off its original list price thanks to a coupon code on eBay. Most home theater enthusiasts with large living...
TODAY.com
J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon and more of the best sales to shop this weekend — over 80% off
There's nothing we love more than a long weekend! Not only does it allow us to spend some extra time with family and friends and sneak in some bonus snoozing time, but it's also a great time to score some deals. From Madewell to Amazon, so many of our favorite...
New York Post
Get all the iPad Pro perks at less than half the price
There are two kinds of people in this world: iPad lovers and people who just haven’t owned an iPad yet. An Apple iPad makes life easier, giving you the ability to get daily tasks done and have some fun at arm’s length anytime. But as all Apple lovers know, a loaded-up model can cost a pretty penny. That’s where a refurbished model comes in! You can score a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 128GB in space gray for just $310.99, saving you 58% off the usual $749 price tag, or get an Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 32GB in space gray for $225.99, saving you 62% off the usual price of $599.
Comments / 0