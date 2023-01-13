ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
BBC

Marcus Stewart: MND diagnosis support overwhelming, says ex-Ipswich striker

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart said the support had received after finding out he had motor neurone disease (MND) has been "overwhelming". The 50-year-old, who also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, was diagnosed last year. He will return to Portman Road as a special guest for...
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC

Kieran Phillips: Morecambe loanee back at Huddersfield Town after injury

Striker Kieran Phillips has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after a long-term injury ended a loan spell at League One side Morecambe. The 22-year-old forward joined the Shrimps in August last year and went on to score seven goals in 26 games across all competitions. He scored on his...
BBC

London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return

A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club....
BBC

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale attacked by fan after north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a supporter after the north London derby against Tottenham. Television footage showed a Spurs fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after the Gunners' 2-0 win on Sunday. "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,"...

