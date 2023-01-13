Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Transfer Talk: Newcastle looking to sign Gallagher, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea
Newcastle United are looking at a triple swoop for Chelsea stars Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Transfer Talk has the latest.
BBC
Marcus Stewart: MND diagnosis support overwhelming, says ex-Ipswich striker
Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart said the support had received after finding out he had motor neurone disease (MND) has been "overwhelming". The 50-year-old, who also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, was diagnosed last year. He will return to Portman Road as a special guest for...
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC
Kieran Phillips: Morecambe loanee back at Huddersfield Town after injury
Striker Kieran Phillips has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after a long-term injury ended a loan spell at League One side Morecambe. The 22-year-old forward joined the Shrimps in August last year and went on to score seven goals in 26 games across all competitions. He scored on his...
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
Bournemouth set to see off interest from relegation for the signing of winger Dango Ouattara
The 20-year-old from Burkina Faso is enjoying a great season with the Ligue 1 side, scoring six goals in 18 league appearances and has attracted Premier League interest.
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club....
Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Luke O'Nien red card against Swansea
How did Tony Mowbray see Luke O'Nien's red card in Sunderland's defeat to Swansea?
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale attacked by fan after north London derby
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a supporter after the north London derby against Tottenham. Television footage showed a Spurs fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after the Gunners' 2-0 win on Sunday. "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,"...
BBC
Logan Chalmers: Tranmere Rovers sign Dundee United winger on loan until end of season
Tranmere Rovers have signed Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers on loan for the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old spent the first part of the season on loan to Scottish Championship side Ayr United where he scored two goals in 12 games. Chalmers has scored 10 goals in 73 matches...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
