Read full article on original website
Related
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
Rev. Ricky Banks encourages crowd to ‘move forward’ at MLK celebration
LUMBERTON — The overarching message delivered to the crowd gathered Monday at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lumberton during a cele
WFAE.org
Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina
It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers. In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.
richmondobserver
OPINION: It’s time to get to work
It is a new year and the 118th Congress has begun. It’s an honor to continue serving you and our community representing North Carolina’s new 9th District. This includes all or portions of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland Counties. I will continue maintaining a district office in Fayetteville, while also operating a new primary district office in Southern Pines. My office locations can be found on my website at Hudson.House.gov.
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
Second chance drawing sends Richmond County teacher home with $1 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A teacher in Richmond County went home a million dollars richer after winning a second chance drawing on Jan. 4. Barbara Ingram, of Hamlet, received her life-changing phone call that Wednesday afternoon. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said. Ingram, a 66-year-old substitute teacher, said...
bladenonline.com
Scammers Threaten Citizens with Arrest Warrants
A Bladen County resident confirmed scammers do not take holidays, and they repeat old tricks. In 2019, former Clerk of Superior Court Niki Dennis warned the public about scammers’ threatening phone calls. Criminals were calling citizens claiming to be from the United States Marshal’s Office. The caller would threaten...
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
North Carolina man guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK
LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
UNCP MLK Week continues
PEMBROKE — Programs continue this week for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s annual MLK Week. Organized by
Car and tractor trailer crash on 401 in Harnett County, spilling diesel on roadway
KIPLING, N.C. — A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 401 North at Chalybeate Springs Road, near Kipling. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on the scene to find both vehicles still there and the...
Family nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth Internal Medicine in Hamlet
HAMLET — FirstHealth Internal Medicine is pleased to welcome Laura Snead, FNP to the clinic located at 222 West Main St. in Hamlet. She joins the practice of Luiz M. Nascimento, M.D., and Diane Brown, ANP. Snead has worked in urgent care, emergency care, ICU and home care and brings more than 10 years of nursing experience.
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
Rockingham honors Bowe with commemorative day
ROCKINGHAM — Dante Bowe’s day was made Saturday — literally. Mayor John Hutchinson honored the Grammy Award winner and Rockingham native with a proclamation declaring Jan. 14, 2023 as Dante Bowe Day. The announcement was made on the steps of the old courthouse following the annual MLK...
Former heavyweight champions visits Elizabethtown to raise funds for charity
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was visited by a local legend at the Martin Luther King Day parade. James “Bonecrusher” Smith
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case
CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a wanted woman and man in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Samantha Watts and 19-year-old Jonathan Watts are both wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police said Samantha...
Comments / 0