ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
richmondobserver

OPINION: It’s time to get to work

It is a new year and the 118th Congress has begun. It’s an honor to continue serving you and our community representing North Carolina’s new 9th District. This includes all or portions of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland Counties. I will continue maintaining a district office in Fayetteville, while also operating a new primary district office in Southern Pines. My office locations can be found on my website at Hudson.House.gov.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
bladenonline.com

Scammers Threaten Citizens with Arrest Warrants

A Bladen County resident confirmed scammers do not take holidays, and they repeat old tricks. In 2019, former Clerk of Superior Court Niki Dennis warned the public about scammers’ threatening phone calls. Criminals were calling citizens claiming to be from the United States Marshal’s Office. The caller would threaten...
WECT

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK

LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy