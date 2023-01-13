Read full article on original website
More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton
GIBSONTON, Fla. - More than two dozen cats were found abandoned in a bunch of shrubs last week just off Interstate 75 near Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County. After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found 26 cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
PHOTOS: Truck blasts through liquor store in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are responding to The Liquor Depot located at 6210 Commercial Way after a truck crashed through the store on Tuesday.
2 Pinellas County families get new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Two Pinellas County families received keys to their new homes on Monday thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity.
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
Kayaker rescued from Hernando County lake
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was rescued Tuesday from Silver Lake, firefighters said. Hernando County Fire Rescue said they were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. after a kayaker was reportedly in distress. Firefighters said the kayaker was rescued and medically evaluated. No other information was immediately available.
Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals
Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Hotbins: Tampa shoppers go wild for Amazon resale store where prices drop daily
"We start at $12 on Friday and then our prices drop daily. Saturday is $10, Sunday is $8 and then it drops $2 a day until Wednesday. Then, we clear all the bins," store manager Mike Ijak explained. "Items that originally cost above $100, they're saving like 70%-80% off and it does help against inflation."
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
St. Pete church shelters over a dozen people during cold snap
While the cold weather sends many Floridians running for warmth and heat, those who can't are in a tricky spot.
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
Tampa ranks among the most overpriced rental markets
A new Florida Atlantic University study shows that Florida is home to nine of the most overpriced rental markets in the U.S., with Tampa Bay coming in seventh. Cape Coral, Miami and North Port took the top three spots. The report states that local rents are nearly 11% higher than they should be, which is well above the national average rental premium of 7.4%. Read the full study here.
13 severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs seized from breeder in Clearwater; BC SPCA investigating
WARNING: This story contains photos that readers may find disturbing. One BC SPCA staff member said it is one of the worst cases of animal starvation they’ve ever seen after animal protection officers seized 13 Cane Corso dogs from an individual in Clearwater Jan. 11. “The condition of these...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
New Food Trucks Popping Up: 1856, Capital Tacos, and Sweets on a Roll
We are in a recession, and therefore many new restaurants are starting small in the form of food trucks. Two new food trucks in Brooksville are 1856 and Capital Taco. Then there is Sweets on a Roll, an ice cream truck servicing several areas of the county. The 1856 food...
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
