CBS Austin
Provision blocking Texas lawmakers passing bills for two months dates to 1870s
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas legislature reconvened last week for the much-anticipated 88th legislature. Don't expect them to pass much legislation for the next several weeks. A provision in the Texas Constitution blocks the Texas legislature from passing legislation for two months of session. The first thirty days are designed to file legislation, and the second thirty days are for committee hearings.
