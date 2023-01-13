ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Austin

Provision blocking Texas lawmakers passing bills for two months dates to 1870s

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas legislature reconvened last week for the much-anticipated 88th legislature. Don't expect them to pass much legislation for the next several weeks. A provision in the Texas Constitution blocks the Texas legislature from passing legislation for two months of session. The first thirty days are designed to file legislation, and the second thirty days are for committee hearings.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas Governor Recommends Higher Penalties For Ankle Monitor Violations

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called upon Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to focus on legislation that would increase the penalties for parolees if they cut their ankle monitor. In October and November, 2 men both under parole and ankle monitors committed murder during their parole....
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
TEXAS STATE
Bandera Bulletin

Texas Attorney General confirms investigation of indicted GOP officials

A Texas Attorney General investigation led to the indictment and arrest of the Bandera County Republican Party’s chair and treasurer last Friday. “We can confirm that OAG investigated this case but have no further comment at this time. The Bandera County District Attorney presented the case to a grand jury,” said Brent Dupre, Director of Law Enforcement of the Office of the Texas Attorney General.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Silence DoGood

Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature

Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.
TEXAS STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Texas could push for legalized casino and sports betting in 2023

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado has filed a resolution seeking to legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to offer casino and sports betting in Texas. The proposed law is Senate Joint Resolution 17 and would need two-thirds support by the state legislature to allow the Texan public to vote on it. The legislative session for 2023 got underway on January 10th.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

Two-year mark of white supremacist insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Our nation’s democracy is still as fragile as ever now two years after the white nationalist violence that transpired at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The findings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over the course of the last year were invaluable, as they exposed just how entrenched and complicit Donald Trump and far-right figures were in an elaborate plot to cling to power by reversing an entire presidential election.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy