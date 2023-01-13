ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ditmas Park West Unit With Two Bedrooms, Ogee Arches, Sleek Kitchen Asks $799K

Quirky ogee arches contrast with World War II-era scientific design in this two-bedroom co-op in Ditmas Park West. It’s on the fourth floor of The Collingswood at 385 Argyle Road, a six-story, 60-unit elevator building that opened in 1941. Architect O. I. Silverstone added restrained Colonial Revival touches to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Wild Bird Fund to Open Brooklyn Location for Locals Who Love Wildlife

In big news for the borough’s wildlife lovers, Wild Bird Fund will be opening an outpost in Park Slope just two blocks west of Prospect Park. The new location at 183 7th Avenue will be the second for the New York City nonprofit, which rehabilitates sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, after it first opened its doors on Columbus Avenue in Manhattan in 2012.
BROOKLYN, NY

