Emil Fredrick Yardley 86 of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away at his home under the care of his family on January 11, 2023. Emil was born on September 23, 1936 to parents Forrest Fredrick and Edith Elizabeth (Kenton) Yardley in Milan, Missouri. Emil graduated from Meadville High School where he played basketball. One of his many highlights was that he had the opportunity to play against the Harlem Globe Trotters. He was a skilled home builder and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union. He built many homes in the Meadville and surrounding areas, as well as helped build the KCI airport.

