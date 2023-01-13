ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...

