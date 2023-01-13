Read full article on original website
Debbie Mantle
5d ago
Puppet and Me-gain want a conversation that's private??? That's rich coming from him. Will and Kate need to move on as these two are beneath them.
Reply(1)
35
Douglas
5d ago
When you put $$$$ and jealousy first in your life! that will happen! Shame on Haz & Meagain. They could have done so many things differently!
Reply(1)
32
rose colvin
5d ago
Harriet needs to go eat some mushrooms to see if the talking goat will give him advice that he has severed all chances of returning to the family and needs to accept he is no longer welcomed anywhere in Britian.
Reply(5)
18
