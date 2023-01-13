A city closely aligned with U.S. offshore oil and gas is going full bore on renewable energy even as deepwater hydrocarbon production is expected to surge. Emphasizing the urgency to “accelerate the clean energy evolution,” New Orleans claims to be “showing the world how major cities can lead the way in reducing carbon emissions while creating jobs and promoting equity.” To that end, Greater New Orleans Inc. (GNO), the city’s economic development body, has formed separate alliances to advance both offshore wind and green hydrogen energy developments.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO