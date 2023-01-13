Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.

10 DAYS AGO