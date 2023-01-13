ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVUE

Guidelines to treat childhood obesity met with resistance

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued new guidelines to treat childhood obesity, but some doctors are wary of implementing some of the more aggressive and immediate guidelines. One of the new guidelines created by the AAP states that treating childhood obesity with medication and...
Washington Examiner

Surgery replaces exercise as a quick fix to childhood obesity

Forget encouraging exercise, fruits and vegetables, and lots of sleep. According to new guidelines released last week by the American Academy of Pediatrics, children dealing with obesity should be treated early and aggressively, including with medications for children ages 12 and up and even surgery for children 13 and up.
labroots.com

Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
HealthDay

What Exercise 'Snack' Is Best for Your Health?

It's known that prolonged sitting — a feature of modern life — is linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health woes. An exercise "snack" — a 5-minute walk every half hour — benefits both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, researchers say.
Good News Network

Breakthrough Obesity Treatment in Early Research Can Target Bad Fat Anywhere in the Body

Folks struggling with obesity might wonder that with all the medical miracles modern technology has produced, how come there isn’t a more sure-fire way to get rid of excess body fat?. Well now, researchers at Columbia University have found that a positively charged nanomaterial called P-G3 interacts with negatively...
Healthline

Junk Food and Diabetes

Ultra-processed foods (often called “junk foods”) are everywhere. You see them in vending machines, rest stops, stadiums, and hotels. They’re sold at movie theaters, gas stations, and bookstores. And if that wasn’t enough, incessant advertising promotes them on television. In general, these foods include processed and...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
msn.com

TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply

Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
iheart.com

Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission

Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...
MedicalXpress

What is the heart-healthy DASH diet?

A common eating plan with a catchy acronym—the DASH diet—is designed to help you lower your blood pressure, but exactly what can you eat while on it?. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet has been around for almost 25 years and it's still one of the top diets recommended for overall good health and heart disease prevention.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes

An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
CBS News

Recognizing and treating obesity as a disease

Almost half of American adults have obesity, a condition that was a fraction of that just 40 years ago and scientists don't agree on what's caused the dramatic increase. What everyone does agree on is that it's a major health crisis, because obesity can cause type 2 diabetes, hypertension, stroke and more than a dozen cancers.
