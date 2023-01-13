Hip Hop’s Uncle Murda most likely locked in a spot in the annals of American music’s anticipated yearly traditions with his Rap Up 2022 year-end recap which dropped January 1, 2023. Mariah Carey has Christmas cuffed annually with her forever joint All I Want for Christmas is You, but Uncle Murda just did something for the culture of Hip Hop with this release. I’m an old head and in my recollection, Hip Hop used to cover the day’s events, and the struggle and put things in perspective in a unique and impactful way. While it’s one person’s voice and view, Murda put pen to paper and pulled together a recap that hit on just about every major story and concern for the common person, from social justice to abortion for last year…his 15-minute powerhouse joint is married to a music bed which brings dope emphasis and exclamation points to the lyrical missiles from Murda.

