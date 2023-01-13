Read full article on original website
Reuben Vincent Releases New Single “Trickin” Featuring Domani
REUBEN VINCENT’S ROCNATION DEBUT PROJECT ‘LOVE IS WAR’ WILL BE RELEASED IN JANUARY. Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “Trickin” is now available.
‘Rap Up 2022’ by Uncle Murda: A New Dimension to the Annual Ball Drop
Hip Hop’s Uncle Murda most likely locked in a spot in the annals of American music’s anticipated yearly traditions with his Rap Up 2022 year-end recap which dropped January 1, 2023. Mariah Carey has Christmas cuffed annually with her forever joint All I Want for Christmas is You, but Uncle Murda just did something for the culture of Hip Hop with this release. I’m an old head and in my recollection, Hip Hop used to cover the day’s events, and the struggle and put things in perspective in a unique and impactful way. While it’s one person’s voice and view, Murda put pen to paper and pulled together a recap that hit on just about every major story and concern for the common person, from social justice to abortion for last year…his 15-minute powerhouse joint is married to a music bed which brings dope emphasis and exclamation points to the lyrical missiles from Murda.
White Crown feat DJ Eclipse – Casual x Dead Perry
De La Soul’s “The Magic Number” Now Available on Streaming Services Everywhere
DE LA SOUL RELEASES “THE MAGIC NUMBER,” OFF THEIR 1989 DEBUT ALBUM 3 FEET HIGH AND RISING, ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. A 7″ (which sold out in the US), cassingle, and digital download of the single are also available on wearedelasoul.com. De La Soul announces hit single...
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Penny Lane’ Was Inspired by Waiting for a Bus in the Rain
Paul McCartney revealed how he feels about The Beatles' "Penny Lane" compared to the other songs he's written.
Writer and Director Antoine Allen Takes Star Studded ‘Lola 2’ to ALLBLK
Three years following the release of “Lola,” Writer/Director Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films, has finalized the premiere date of April 1 for Lola 2, the second offering from his female-boxing franchise. This round, Allen’s release comes under a new video-on-demand streaming platform, ALLBLK; a Black-owned, subscription-based service.
Afropop Icon Mr Eazi Takes “Detty Rave” To New Heights
Afropop superstar and African music business entrepreneur MR EAZI put the ‘Detty’ back in Ghana’s annual holiday festivities with the biggest edition yet of his Detty Rave event series. The December 27 event, which brought out over 11,000 revelers to The Rave Grounds at Untamed Empire in...
The Foo Fighters Finally Address Fans’ Biggest Question After Taylor Hawkins Death
Ever since Taylor Hawkins’ untimely passing, the band’s fans have speculated whether the Foo Fighters would continue to perform.
A Promising Rap Star to Look Out For This Year – Rah Royce
Debuting at the tender age of 19, Rasjhid Tynell Jones Pivotte better known as Rah Royce quickly established himself as one of Brooklyn’s hottest music prospects. The rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart topping mixtape, “I Make It Look Easy”. Fans from all over the country gravitated towards his lyrical versatility and his diverse range of music. Rah displayed the unique ability to thrive regardless genre or tempo. An example of this are his two hit tracks, “Moving It” and “McQueen” which are a stark contrast of each other. “Moving It” is slow paced and soothing whereas the other hit track, “McQueen” is more fast paced and drill oriented. It is this kind of versatility that has forced more music fans to start noticing and appreciating Rah Royce’s craft.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: This Is How Effie’s Brother Was Killed
Effie Morales' life is still a mystery but 'Power Book II: Ghost' fans might recall how her brother was killed
Mia Ayana Delivers “Alive”
Her vocal delivery is soothing to the soul and has the power to change the mood and tone of the room. However, it’s her lyrics that steal the show. She is playing no games with telling you just what she needs to feel Alive!. Mia Ayana‘s new single, Alive,...
Grammy-Winning Folk Group Indigo Girls to Perform at Sundance Opening Night Presented by IMDbPro
Sundance Institute announced the Grammy Award-winning folk rock duo Indigo Girls will perform at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro on January 19 in Park City. The band will also premiere their new documentary, It’s Only Life After All at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro will kick off the festival by honoring inspiring and breakout storytellers whose journeys have been connected to Sundance throughout the years while raising funds and awareness for the Institute. Proceeds raised will be used to support the Institute’s year-round work uplifting global independent voices, both new and established, through artist programs, granting, and other initiatives.
