ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently

It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
boldsky.com

People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically

Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
psychologytoday.com

Reskilling for Emotional Well-Being

There is a global mental health crisis in the workforce that needs to be addressed. The gap between employer and employee perceptions needs to be closed. Personalized reskilling for self-care and emotional well-being is essential. Reskilling for enhanced self-compassion can go a long way. A long time ago, self-care meant...
MedicalXpress

Exploring issues around aged care and intimacy

A snapshot of how residential aged care facilities respond to the issue of sex and intimacy amongst its residents was recently published in the Journal of Medical Ethics. The national survey of almost 3,000 Australian residential aged care facilities was led by Linda McAuliffe and Professor Deirdre Fetherstonhaugh at La Trobe's Australian Center for Evidence Based Aged Care (ACEBAC).
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
The Independent

Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist

A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Bella Rose

Reasons why women cheat

Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever

Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
William

The Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
New York Post

Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material

Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
The US Sun

The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss

FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychologytoday.com

Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control

A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy