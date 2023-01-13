Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
boldsky.com
People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically
Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
psychologytoday.com
Reskilling for Emotional Well-Being
There is a global mental health crisis in the workforce that needs to be addressed. The gap between employer and employee perceptions needs to be closed. Personalized reskilling for self-care and emotional well-being is essential. Reskilling for enhanced self-compassion can go a long way. A long time ago, self-care meant...
MedicalXpress
Exploring issues around aged care and intimacy
A snapshot of how residential aged care facilities respond to the issue of sex and intimacy amongst its residents was recently published in the Journal of Medical Ethics. The national survey of almost 3,000 Australian residential aged care facilities was led by Linda McAuliffe and Professor Deirdre Fetherstonhaugh at La Trobe's Australian Center for Evidence Based Aged Care (ACEBAC).
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Reasons why women cheat
Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
psychologytoday.com
Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever
Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material
Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
9 signs of a vulnerable narcissist — a type of self-absorbed person that is also shy and sensitive
A vulnerable — or covert — narcissist is usually hypersensitive to criticism and may blame others when faced with negative feedback.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
The 1 thing you should do to strengthen any relationship, according to a Harvard expert on happiness
In his new book, "The Good Life," Dr. Robert Waldinger of the Harvard Study of Adult Development unpacks what makes us happiest.
psychologytoday.com
Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control
A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...
PsyPost
Anxious individuals are less likely to experience “states of flow” while playing music
Researchers recently found that musicians who are less anxious tend to experience more states of flow while playing music and those who experienced more flow scored higher on emotional intelligence. Their study has been published in PLOS One. Flow is described as a state of optimal experience that is associated...
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
Comments / 1