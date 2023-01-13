Read full article on original website
Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California
The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.
History of asparagus farming in South Carolina
My friend Hank Stallworth spent summers at his maternal grandfather’s farm, Singleton, a few miles from Saint Matthews. Henry Wienges, Mr. Henry as he was known to all, believed in diversity – row crops but also sheep, pigs, and poultry. He also grew several hundred acres of asparagus and a USDA grading and community shipping building on the property still stands today, a hundred feet from the Southern Railroad tracks. During the twenties, thirties and through the forties tons of these vegetables were shipped to northern markets. By the nineteen fifties, asparagus production had basically ended in the Palmetto State. Wienges eventually became a nationally known race horse breeder, always looking for ways to diversify from just row crops. Today these same tracks have a half hour of freight train traffic taking BMW’s from the upstate to the Charleston port.
SC Lede: Third Time's The Charm
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 14, 2023: a recap of Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration for his third and final term; SC House Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) on his priorities for the legislative session; how Republican lawmakers could tackle the issue of abortion after a recent decision by the state Supreme Court; and more.
