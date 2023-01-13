Read full article on original website
Related
Days Of Our Lives: People Think Kate Is On Her 50s But The Truth Is Not
Kate Roberts is a fictional character on the popular daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The character has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow since 1996, and has become one of the most iconic and memorable figures in the show's history. While the character's age is not explicitly stated on the show, it is assumed that she is in her late 50s.
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Blunt Reply to Jeremy Clarkson Apology
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a brutal statement against Jeremy Clarkson in their ongoing feud with the 62-year-old British TV host.On Monday, Clarkson posted an apology to Markle “all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head” for a December column, published in British newspaper The Sun, where he said he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level.”Clarkson revealed that he sent the copy to editors of the publication without reading the story a second time, “but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So...
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Penny Lane’ Was Inspired by Waiting for a Bus in the Rain
Paul McCartney revealed how he feels about The Beatles' "Penny Lane" compared to the other songs he's written.
Italian cinema star Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the award-winning Italian film star who rose to fame in the 1950s, has died. She was 95. Italian media reports she died in Rome, but no cause of death has been announced. Born Luigina Lollobrigida in Subiaco, Italy, she worked as a model before placing third in the 1947 Miss Italia pageant. In 1953, she starred in her first American movie, Beat the Devil, with Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones. Later that year, she won a BAFTA for best actress in a foreign film for her performance in Bread, Love and Dreams. Additional film credits include Fanfan la Tulipe, Trapeze, Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell, and 1956's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, where Lollobrigida played Esmerelda alongside Anthony Quinn as Quasimodo. She also appeared on television shows, including Falcon Crest, and pursued interests like photojournalism and sculpting. She ran for a seat in the European Parliament in 1999, and last fall launched an unsuccessful bid for a Senate seat in Italy. Lollobrigida, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, is survived by a son.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street. At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is. The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to...
Comments / 0