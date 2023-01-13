Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Related
Ducks remain inside AP Poll top 25 after loss to Washington State
The Ducks dropped two spots in this week's Associated Press poll following Sunday's overtime loss to Washington State. The team is now ranked 23rd after dropping its third game in conference play this season. Oregon (13-5, 4-3) has been ranked in every iteration of the the poll this season. They...
Koren Johnson Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
For his play in wins over Stanford and California, Washington's Koren Johnson was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the first conference award of any kind for any UW player this season. Keion Brooks was nominated for Pac-12 Player of the Week. The award went to ASU's Desmond Cambridge.
Landon Roaten: Washington State redshirt review
COULD SOME TWIN MAGIC be in the cards for Washington State football? It could be, although Landon Roaten of the Cougars' Roaten twins is likely closer to contributing along the offensive line after brother Luke dealt with injuries in the 2022 season. Neither played as a freshman but Landon, at 6-5, 300 pounds, might have more of an opportunity on the offensive line this season than Luke, who checks in at 270. But the question is, where does Landon line up?
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
kezi.com
No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime
EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
Jerry Henderson, record-setting WSU QB and father of a star Cougar, dies at 75
IN THE DAYS BEFORE Air Raids and West Coast offenses, when the run game ruled college football, Jerry Henderson was an anomaly. He broke nearly a dozen Washington State passing records while quarterbacking the Cougars from 1966-68. While modest by today's standards, his 3,411 career passing yards were, at the...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
americanmilitarynews.com
Seminary school with Tacoma site ripped off the VA for $7M, laundered funds, DOJ says
A chain of churches described by former members as a cult that targets soldiers for their government benefits is under federal investigation for money laundering and wire fraud, among other offenses, following a series of FBI raids this summer, including at its Tacoma location, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors...
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
The Stranger
Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden
Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
redmond-reporter.com
Family fears son’s killer could be freed from Washington state prison
Nearly 40 years ago, Kathryn Eng’s brother was murdered in the family’s home in Issaquah. Her brother, Mark Wallace, was just 14 years old when he was killed by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals. In 1985, Schoenhals, then age 20, was sentenced to life in...
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4