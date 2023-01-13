ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

By Raymond Lucas Jr.
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Koren Johnson Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

For his play in wins over Stanford and California, Washington's Koren Johnson was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the first conference award of any kind for any UW player this season. Keion Brooks was nominated for Pac-12 Player of the Week. The award went to ASU's Desmond Cambridge.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Landon Roaten: Washington State redshirt review

COULD SOME TWIN MAGIC be in the cards for Washington State football? It could be, although Landon Roaten of the Cougars' Roaten twins is likely closer to contributing along the offensive line after brother Luke dealt with injuries in the 2022 season. Neither played as a freshman but Landon, at 6-5, 300 pounds, might have more of an opportunity on the offensive line this season than Luke, who checks in at 270. But the question is, where does Landon line up?
PULLMAN, WA
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
kezi.com

No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
PULLMAN, WA
singletracks.com

Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden

Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
SEATTLE, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy