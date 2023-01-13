ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
New York Post

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Why Kyle Hendricks — unlikely to be ready by Chicago Cubs opening day — is focusing on shortening his arm path in his recovery

Kyle Hendricks is keeping a methodical, big-picture focus through his rehab process. Fully embracing a one-day-at-a-time mantra has been a staple of Hendricks’ routine since his 2022 season officially was shut down in August because of a capsular tear in his right shoulder. He hasn’t thrown off a mound since his last start June 5 as he continues to work through the Chicago Cubs’ detailed ...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

