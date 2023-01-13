Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
So there was no need to raise the prices other than it was a great opportunity to. When prices go down they will never reach levels of before.
Reply
9
S.M.
1d ago
this is why we need price control laws. the largest egg producers reported zero avian flu cases and still raised prices over 65%. it's criminal
Reply
8
Charlotte Danforth
1d ago
we all should just stop buying eggs . how would the stores like that if we all stop buying them
Reply(1)
8
