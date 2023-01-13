ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Announces Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that President Biden today signed into law her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA).
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that Norton’s Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Norton recommended to President Obama, is taking senior status as of May 1, 2023. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. The application is available on Norton’s website and must be submitted to DCFLENC@afslaw.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Press Release: Norton Secures Over $21 Million for D.C. Organizations in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she secured over $21 million in Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for District of Columbia organizations in the final fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills, which were released last night. “Fighting for D.C. in Congress is my highest...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Urges National Zoo to Evaluate Entry Pass Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) urged the National Zoo today to reevaluate its policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time, saying the policy deters both visits from those without access to a smartphone or the internet and spontaneous visits. In addition, the requirement differs from the standard Smithsonian policy of not requiring passes for entry.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: OSSE Announces 2022 Graduation Rates

News Release — DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Schools in the District saw a 2% increase in graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a 2% increase in the four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. According to OSSE data, 74.9% of students in District of Columbia high schools graduated in four years compared to 72.6% the prior school year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Benefit Students from Pre-Kindergarten Through College

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC- Today, Councilmember Henderson announces three pieces of legislation that impacts DC students from pre-kindergarten through college: the Universal Free School Meals Act of 2023, the Out of School Time Special Education Inclusion and Standards Amendment Act of 2023, and the New Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights Amendment Act of 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
