House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
Press Release: Norton Bill to Name D.C. Post Office for D.C. Servicemembers Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to designate the post office at 400 Southern Avenue SE in the District of Columbia as the “District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office” was signed into law. The House passed the bill in December.
Press Release: Norton Announces Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that President Biden today signed into law her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA).
Press Release: Norton Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that Norton’s Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Norton recommended to President Obama, is taking senior status as of May 1, 2023. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. The application is available on Norton’s website and must be submitted to DCFLENC@afslaw.com.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Press Release: Norton Secures Over $21 Million for D.C. Organizations in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she secured over $21 million in Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for District of Columbia organizations in the final fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills, which were released last night. “Fighting for D.C. in Congress is my highest...
Press Release: Norton Urges National Zoo to Evaluate Entry Pass Policy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) urged the National Zoo today to reevaluate its policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time, saying the policy deters both visits from those without access to a smartphone or the internet and spontaneous visits. In addition, the requirement differs from the standard Smithsonian policy of not requiring passes for entry.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Press Release: Bowser Administration and CityBridge to Hold DC Teacher Summit on February 11
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and CityBridge. Morgan Marler (CityBridge) Summit to Bring Together the District’s Educators for Connecting and Sharing Best Practices for Student Learning. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, through the Office of the Deputy...
Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools
WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
Dems debate influence of crypto money on key panel
Crypto-backed freshmen push for slots on key panel regulating industry
Press Release: OSSE Announces 2022 Graduation Rates
News Release — DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Schools in the District saw a 2% increase in graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a 2% increase in the four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. According to OSSE data, 74.9% of students in District of Columbia high schools graduated in four years compared to 72.6% the prior school year.
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Benefit Students from Pre-Kindergarten Through College
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC- Today, Councilmember Henderson announces three pieces of legislation that impacts DC students from pre-kindergarten through college: the Universal Free School Meals Act of 2023, the Out of School Time Special Education Inclusion and Standards Amendment Act of 2023, and the New Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights Amendment Act of 2023.
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico's governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank's monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role.
