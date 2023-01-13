News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Public Schools and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and Department of General Services Director Keith Anderson cut the ribbon on the new, permanent home for Bard High School Early College (BHSEC) DC. Bard High School Early College DC first opened in August 2019 as a partnership between Bard College and DCPS. BHSEC DC is a District-wide high school program that offers students the unique opportunity to earn up to 60 transferable college credits and an associate degree from Bard College alongside a high school diploma, free of charge.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO