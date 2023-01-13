Read full article on original website
Press Release: OAG Recovers $1.5 Million From Assisted Living Company That Failed to Pay Frontline Workers’ Wages
WASHINGTON, D.C. – D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced that Azure Health Services, LLC (Azure), which operated assisted-living facilities across the District, will pay $1,510,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to pay frontline health care workers the wages they earned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Press Release: Norton Pledges to Work to Defeat Comer and Cotton Disapproval Resolutions
If passed, the resolutions introduced by Rep. Comer and announced by Sen. Cotton would prevent a local D.C. bill allowing noncitizen D.C. residents to vote in local elections from taking effect. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today she will work to defeat the disapproval resolution introduced...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on New Home for Spice Suite
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Business Owners are Encouraged to Apply for Second Round of the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are encouraging community members to support local restaurants during this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. Winter Restaurant Week begins on Monday, January 16 and special deals will be in place through Sunday, January 22.
Press Release: Brian L. Schwalb Sworn In As Attorney General for the District of Columbia
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Commits To Fighting Persistent Inequities, Defending and Strengthening Democratic Rights, Improving Public Safety & Ensuring All District Youth Can Live Hopeful, Prosperous Lives. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Brian L. Schwalb was sworn in as the Attorney General for the District...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Sworn in for Historic Third Term, Delivers Third Inaugural Address
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for an historic third term as the Mayor of the District of Columbia and the first African American woman to ever be elected to three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. Below is the Mayor’s inaugural address, as delivered.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on New, Permanent Home for Bard High School Early College
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Public Schools and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and Department of General Services Director Keith Anderson cut the ribbon on the new, permanent home for Bard High School Early College (BHSEC) DC. Bard High School Early College DC first opened in August 2019 as a partnership between Bard College and DCPS. BHSEC DC is a District-wide high school program that offers students the unique opportunity to earn up to 60 transferable college credits and an associate degree from Bard College alongside a high school diploma, free of charge.
Press Release: Norton Bill to Name D.C. Post Office for D.C. Servicemembers Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to designate the post office at 400 Southern Avenue SE in the District of Columbia as the “District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office” was signed into law. The House passed the bill in December.
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for New Year’s Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, January 2, the District Government will observe New Year’s Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . Additionally, on January 2, residents are invited to join Mayor...
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
Press Release: Statement on December 2022 Revenue Estimates
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2022 by $172.1 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:. “We...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages College-Bound Residents to Apply for Scholarships Offered Through the DC Futures Program
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Kathryn Lynch-Morin (OSSE) Applications for Spring/Summer 2023 Tuition and Education Support is Open Through January 6. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With an application deadline approaching, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging college-bound DC...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
Press Release: Norton Announces Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that President Biden today signed into law her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA).
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Start of 2023 Christmas Tree and Greenery Collection
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. Collection Begins for DPW-Serviced Households January 3 – March 3, District Residents Can Also Use Two Convenient Drop-Off Locations. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, led by the Department of Public Works (DPW),...
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Major Legislative Victories That Will Protect Civil Rights, Improve Public Health and Safety
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. New Laws Enhance OAG’s Civil Rights Enforcement Authority, Expand MPD Recruitment Abilities & Combat Opioid Crisis. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced several legislative victories, including new bills that strengthen the Office of the Attorney General’s ability to bring civil rights cases, increase the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) ability to recruit officers who understand community needs, and help the District distribute tens of millions of dollars secured by OAG from settlements to address the opioid epidemic in the District.
Press Release: Bowser Administration and CityBridge to Hold DC Teacher Summit on February 11
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and CityBridge. Morgan Marler (CityBridge) Summit to Bring Together the District’s Educators for Connecting and Sharing Best Practices for Student Learning. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, through the Office of the Deputy...
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
