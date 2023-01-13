ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: OAG Recovers $1.5 Million From Assisted Living Company That Failed to Pay Frontline Workers’ Wages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced that Azure Health Services, LLC (Azure), which operated assisted-living facilities across the District, will pay $1,510,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to pay frontline health care workers the wages they earned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are encouraging community members to support local restaurants during this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. Winter Restaurant Week begins on Monday, January 16 and special deals will be in place through Sunday, January 22.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on New, Permanent Home for Bard High School Early College

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Public Schools and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and Department of General Services Director Keith Anderson cut the ribbon on the new, permanent home for Bard High School Early College (BHSEC) DC. Bard High School Early College DC first opened in August 2019 as a partnership between Bard College and DCPS. BHSEC DC is a District-wide high school program that offers students the unique opportunity to earn up to 60 transferable college credits and an associate degree from Bard College alongside a high school diploma, free of charge.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
Press Release: Statement on December 2022 Revenue Estimates

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2022 by $172.1 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:. “We...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages College-Bound Residents to Apply for Scholarships Offered Through the DC Futures Program

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Kathryn Lynch-Morin (OSSE) Applications for Spring/Summer 2023 Tuition and Education Support is Open Through January 6. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With an application deadline approaching, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging college-bound DC...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
Press Release: Norton Announces Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that President Biden today signed into law her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA).
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Major Legislative Victories That Will Protect Civil Rights, Improve Public Health and Safety

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. New Laws Enhance OAG’s Civil Rights Enforcement Authority, Expand MPD Recruitment Abilities & Combat Opioid Crisis. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced several legislative victories, including new bills that strengthen the Office of the Attorney General’s ability to bring civil rights cases, increase the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) ability to recruit officers who understand community needs, and help the District distribute tens of millions of dollars secured by OAG from settlements to address the opioid epidemic in the District.
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
