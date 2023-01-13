Read full article on original website
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on New Home for Spice Suite
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Business Owners are Encouraged to Apply for Second Round of the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. First Vitality Fund Applicant Expands Downtown DC Headquarters with 13-Year Lease Commitment. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and...
Press Release: AG Schwalb Announces Leadership Team
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced the appointments of six individuals to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) senior leadership team. “Washington, D.C. and its residents deserve the best legal representation advocating for their interests,” said AG Schwalb. “Each member of our leadership...
Press Release: Norton Pledges to Work to Defeat Comer and Cotton Disapproval Resolutions
If passed, the resolutions introduced by Rep. Comer and announced by Sen. Cotton would prevent a local D.C. bill allowing noncitizen D.C. residents to vote in local elections from taking effect. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today she will work to defeat the disapproval resolution introduced...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on New, Permanent Home for Bard High School Early College
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Public Schools and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and Department of General Services Director Keith Anderson cut the ribbon on the new, permanent home for Bard High School Early College (BHSEC) DC. Bard High School Early College DC first opened in August 2019 as a partnership between Bard College and DCPS. BHSEC DC is a District-wide high school program that offers students the unique opportunity to earn up to 60 transferable college credits and an associate degree from Bard College alongside a high school diploma, free of charge.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Sworn in for Historic Third Term, Delivers Third Inaugural Address
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for an historic third term as the Mayor of the District of Columbia and the first African American woman to ever be elected to three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. Below is the Mayor’s inaugural address, as delivered.
Press Release: Norton Bill to Name D.C. Post Office for D.C. Servicemembers Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to designate the post office at 400 Southern Avenue SE in the District of Columbia as the “District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office” was signed into law. The House passed the bill in December.
Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $3.5 Million From Grubhub for Illegally Charging Hidden Fees, Using Deceptive Marketing Tactics to Boost Profits at Expense of Customers
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Grubhub Holdings, Inc. and Grubhub, Inc. (Grubhub) will pay $3.5 million for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits in violation of District consumer protection laws. “Grubhub used every trick in the book...
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Mind Their Mental Health During the Holidays
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. Free Mental Health Services Are Available Online and In-Person for Youth of All Ages, Adults, and Families. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the Department of Behavioral...
Press Release: Statement on December 2022 Revenue Estimates
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2022 by $172.1 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:. “We...
Press Release: DC 3-1-1 and DPR’s Crank Music Program Integrate Go-Go Music into Customer Service Calls
News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation and the DC Office of Unified Communications. Holiday Music Produced by DC Youth Artists Showcased. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are excited to announce the integration of the official music of Washington, DC, Go-Go, into the 311 caller experience. DC311 delivers a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors searching for city services and information, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, when 311 callers navigate the service request system to request services such as trash removal, pothole repair, bulk pick-ups, they will hear Go-Go selections written, produced, and performed by the first cohort of DPR’s Crank Music Program.
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Christmas Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, December 26, the District Government will observe Christmas Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 26: . Access to...
Press Release: Bowser Administration and CityBridge to Hold DC Teacher Summit on February 11
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and CityBridge. Morgan Marler (CityBridge) Summit to Bring Together the District’s Educators for Connecting and Sharing Best Practices for Student Learning. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, through the Office of the Deputy...
Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools
WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Settlement Keeping Apartment Complex Affordable for 25 Years & Preventing Displacement of Ward 5 Tenants
WASHINGTON, DC – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has reached a first-of-its-kind settlement that will stop the planned displacement of long-time District residents and preserve affordable housing at a Ward 5 property for 25 years. This settlement resolves a...
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
