(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 DAYS AGO