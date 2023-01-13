ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. First Vitality Fund Applicant Expands Downtown DC Headquarters with 13-Year Lease Commitment. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Schwalb Announces Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced the appointments of six individuals to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) senior leadership team. “Washington, D.C. and its residents deserve the best legal representation advocating for their interests,” said AG Schwalb. “Each member of our leadership...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on New, Permanent Home for Bard High School Early College

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Public Schools and the Office of the City Administrator. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and Department of General Services Director Keith Anderson cut the ribbon on the new, permanent home for Bard High School Early College (BHSEC) DC. Bard High School Early College DC first opened in August 2019 as a partnership between Bard College and DCPS. BHSEC DC is a District-wide high school program that offers students the unique opportunity to earn up to 60 transferable college credits and an associate degree from Bard College alongside a high school diploma, free of charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Secures $3.5 Million From Grubhub for Illegally Charging Hidden Fees, Using Deceptive Marketing Tactics to Boost Profits at Expense of Customers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Grubhub Holdings, Inc. and Grubhub, Inc. (Grubhub) will pay $3.5 million for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits in violation of District consumer protection laws. “Grubhub used every trick in the book...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on December 2022 Revenue Estimates

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2022 by $172.1 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:. “We...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC 3-1-1 and DPR’s Crank Music Program Integrate Go-Go Music into Customer Service Calls

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation and the DC Office of Unified Communications. Holiday Music Produced by DC Youth Artists Showcased. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are excited to announce the integration of the official music of Washington, DC, Go-Go, into the 311 caller experience. DC311 delivers a one-stop service experience for residents and visitors searching for city services and information, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, when 311 callers navigate the service request system to request services such as trash removal, pothole repair, bulk pick-ups, they will hear Go-Go selections written, produced, and performed by the first cohort of DPR’s Crank Music Program.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Settlement Keeping Apartment Complex Affordable for 25 Years & Preventing Displacement of Ward 5 Tenants

WASHINGTON, DC – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has reached a first-of-its-kind settlement that will stop the planned displacement of long-time District residents and preserve affordable housing at a Ward 5 property for 25 years. This settlement resolves a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy