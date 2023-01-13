Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
2023 Detroit Lions Mock Draft Simulation 1.0
Welcome to NFL Super Wild Card Weekend! That’s right, folks, in just a matter of hours, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will kick off and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. But, never fear, our Detroit Lions Blueprint for their upcoming offseason begins today with my 2023 Detroit Lions Mock Draft Simulation 1.0.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Packers LB Quay Walker fined for shoving Detroit Lions trainer
If you happened to watch the Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you likely saw the incident that took place in the fourth quarter when Packers LB Quay Walker shoved a Lions trainer. The Lions’ trainer was on the field to help RB D’Andre Swift, who was down on the ground after taking a big hit when Walker inexplicably shoved him. Walker was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and he was ejected from the game. On Monday, he apologized for his actions. Now, Walker has been fined.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Dan Campbell to join ManningCast for Monday Night Football
If you were bummed out that you were not going to hear much from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell for the next few months, you are going to absolutely LOVE this news. According to Omaha Productions, Campbell is going to join Peyton and Eli Manning on tonight’s ManningCast during the Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Michigan President Santa Ono trolls Adam Schefter following Jim Harbaugh news
Jim Harbaugh‘s latest flirtation with the NFL is a wrap and on Monday, Harbaugh announced that he will be returning to Michigan for the 2023 season. In fact, it was Michigan President Santa Ono who broke the news with the following statement. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams fined by NFL
Here we go again. On Sunday Night Football, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season rushing touchdown record when he scored a pair of TDs against the Green Bay Packers. After scoring his touchdowns, Williams celebrated as he always does with his hip-swiveling endzone dances. Well, now Williams has reportedly been fined again for his choice of celebration.
Multiple Michigan football players Zak Zinter and Michael Barrett announce decision
2022 was quite a season for Michigan Football as they beat Ohio State and Michigan State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship, before advancing to the College Football Playoff. Though the Wolverines are expected to be a very good team in 2023, they are certainly going to look a bit different as multiple players have either decided to transfer or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. On Sunday, a pair of Michigan Football players announced their decision for 2023.
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons – Time, TV channel, game info
The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks in an eight-game slate in the NBA on Sunday. The Pistons, who lead the league in losses with a 12-34 record, will be looking to keep the game close against the 24-19 Knicks, who currently sit in the Eastern Conference playoffs if the regular season were to end today.
Jim Harbaugh announces his decision for 2023
For over a month or so, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been running rampant. In fact, it feels like we have published at least one Harbaugh update every single day for quite some time now. The latest reports/rumor has suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers were all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh announced his final decision for 2023.
Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision
It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Michigan football program as multiple players have announced if they will be entering the NFL Draft or returning to the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Now, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins has made his NFL decision. Jenkins had his best season in 2022, racking up 54 tackles to go along with two sacks.
Fans react to NFL officials screwing Detroit Lions
Earlier today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that NFL officiating is under scrutiny after they messed up multiple calls in the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game that ended up screwing the Detroit Lions out of a playoff berth. Schefter is reporting that multiple NFL head coaches and executives have come out and told ESPN that the NFL needs to “reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons.” He added that one source described the Seahawks vs. Rams “as the worst officiated game of the year.” Now, fans are reacting to this news.
Alex Nedeljkovic Clears Waivers, Heads to Minors
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will stay in the organization after clearing waivers. General Manager Steve Yzerman placed Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday, but no team put in a claim for him by Monday’s 2 pm deadline. Why it matters. Nedeljkovic carries a $3 million salary cap hit in...
Player to Watch Dylan Larkin – The Captain looks to snag a win against the Defending Stanley Cup Champions
The Detroit Red Wings are hitting the road for a trip out west for three games starting this afternoon, with a notable 3:00 p.m. puck drop against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the Wings’ first matchup against Colorado this season. Last season the Wings went 0-2-0 against the Champions, being outscored 12-5.
Yzerman makes bold move, waives Alex Nedeljkovic
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has placed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers. Yzerman is known for making calculated moves for the team’s long-term success, even if it may seem surprising at first. Nedeljkovic struggled in his appearances this season, with a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals-against average, and a 0.880 save percentage.
Brad Holmes explains Dan Campbell’s ‘elite ability’
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and it did not take long for them to gain quite a few fans. In fact, heading into the season, many’ experts’ predicted the Lions would make a run at a playoff spot. But, when the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, some fans and ‘experts’ suggested that Campbell could lose his job. One person who would have laughed at those people is Lions’ GM, Brad Holmes.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson now favored to land NFL job
Following the 2021 regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide who his offensive coordinator would be for the 2022 season. Campbell eventually decided that Ben Johnson would be promoted, and it was eventually decided that he would also be calling the offensive plays. Well, Johnson not only called the plays for the Lions in 2022 but he is now considered to be one of the best play callers in the NFL. Because of that, Johnson is being considered as a head coaching candidate for various head coaching openings around the league.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0