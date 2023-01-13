Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Three Rivers Staple, L.A.’s Coffee Café Is Now For Sale
Well, this is a real bummer! If you had "L.A.'s Coffee Café Goes Up For Sale" on your 2023 bingo card you can now cross it off. The announcement seemed to come out of the blue with the owners of the local Three Rivers, MI coffee joint making the announcement via Facebook post saying,
Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them
As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
Pen 2 Paper
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
The Ann Arbor News
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
New Brewery ‘Apoptosis’ Opening In Kalamazoo During Craft Beverage Week
Two things I learned while trying to brew my own beer in my dorm room in college:. First, when brewing beer, keep the room well-ventilated, and there's no hiding the smell of alcohol fermenting from your RAs. And Second... I suck at making beer. Two guys who apparently do NOT...
Travel Maven
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
WKMI
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
WKMI
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
What’s Up With The Construction At Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park?
While riding past Verburg Park on Gull Road, I noticed a MOUNTAIN of dirt piled up against the Gull Road's side of the park fence. This piqued my interest and as I went west a few more feet, I saw cranes and other construction machinery making me wonder what is going on with the park.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
The Saginaw News
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0