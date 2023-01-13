ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

WKMI

Are To-Go Cocktails Still A Thing in Kalamazoo? Here’s Where To Find Them

As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!. The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US

Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath

Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
The Ann Arbor News

Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
WKMI

Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?

It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
WKMI

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WKMI

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday

UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
