AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (01/16): Los Angeles, California
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, saw Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) face Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) and The Butcher and The Blade in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/17/2023)
On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
AEW Road To Fresno Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to AEW Dynamite: Fresno is winding down. Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Fresno, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their "Road To" documentary-style preview series. Focusing on the return of Adam Cole, Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager and Bryan...
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 2 Results (01/14): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently had the second day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Jeff Cobb battle Bad Dude Tito in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Cincinnati, OH.
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues this evening, as WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Bobby Lashley returning to deal with unfinished business, as well as finding out what’s next for The Judgment Day after earning a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Fresno, CA. (1/18/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
Being The Elite (Ep. 331): "Game 7" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 16, 2022, episode number 331 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action and footage of the epic seventh and final "Best...
Title Match Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Special Event Next Monday Night
The WWE United States Championship match is set for next week's show. The main event of Monday Night Raw this week from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Bobby Lashley out-last five other WWE Superstars to emerge victorious in the No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge. With the win, "The...
Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw
Uncle Howdy could be making another television appearance this evening. Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, there are reports that suggest the Bray Wyatt persona will be making an appearance on the program. Fightful Select is reporting that an...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe following his return during last week's episode of the show. According to WrestleTix,...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 513,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 6.89% from this past week’s 551,000 viewers for the first episode of 2023.
Two New Matches Added To NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) previously announced that their upcoming Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California will see reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné and either the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, his opponent on February 11 in Osaka, will be defending the title against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
Spoiler: Big Segment Announced For Raw 30th Anniversary
You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big "Acknowledgement Ceremony for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns" was announced, including past generations of the Anoa'i family for the segment.
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
WWE News & Notes: Backstage at Tonight's Raw, Charlotte Flair Update, more (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE NXT stars Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey have been brought in for tonight's Monday Night Raw and it is expected that they will work matches for Main Event which takes place prior to Raw. -- Multiple Smackdown stars are also in town ahead of tonight's episode of Raw...
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matchups that will take place as part of the promotion's STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that C4 (Cody...
WWE News: New Day Heading To Australia For PR Work, Top 10 Monday Night Raw Highlights (Video)
-- All three members of The New Day are heading "Down Under". According to a report from PWInsider, current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with former WWE Champion Big E, are making the long trip to Australia later this week. The trio is scheduled...
