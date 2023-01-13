All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, saw Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) face Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) and The Butcher and The Blade in a 3-Way Tag Team Match in the main event.

