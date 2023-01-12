Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian spoke with PWInsider on a number of topics such as how he had a really good conversation with AEW management about why he wanted to move on from the company and bet on himself moving forward. Frankie Kazarian also spoke about how he's always done business the right away and how he has been amicable about it, which is why AEW wanted to do right by him and he was a free agent as of January 1st.

17 HOURS AGO