Ricky Starks Talks About His Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Jake Hager Match, DC/Marvel Movies
Ricky Starks recently spoke with GVWire for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his rivalry with Chris Jericho, his match with Jake Hager and DC/Marvel movies. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on...
Bill Simmons Reveals He Is Still Working On The Vince McMahon Docuseries
Bill Simmons, who was named the executive producer of the Vince McMahon docuseries, took to his "Bill Simmons" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how Vince McMahon never really spoke about all the allegations against him as well as the NDAs he signed, which is why he felt Vince will be back to sell the WWE and how he is still working on the massive docuseries about Vince.
WWE News & Notes: Backstage at Tonight's Raw, Charlotte Flair Update, more (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE NXT stars Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey have been brought in for tonight's Monday Night Raw and it is expected that they will work matches for Main Event which takes place prior to Raw. -- Multiple Smackdown stars are also in town ahead of tonight's episode of Raw...
Frankie Kazarian Talks His Decision To Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian spoke with PWInsider on a number of topics such as how he had a really good conversation with AEW management about why he wanted to move on from the company and bet on himself moving forward. Frankie Kazarian also spoke about how he's always done business the right away and how he has been amicable about it, which is why AEW wanted to do right by him and he was a free agent as of January 1st.
Triple H Holds Another Talent Meeting Prior to Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Just as he did prior to last week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown, CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque addressed talent prior to tonight's Monday Night Raw, covering much the same topics he did on Friday. The meeting was led by Levesque with Kevin Dunn and Dan Ventrelle, the new EVP of Talent, joining him.
Various News: Dark Order Member Celebrates Birthday, Roman Reigns On WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, The Dark Order’s Negative One is celebrating a birthday today:
Jade Cargill Offers High-Praise To CM Punk
Jade Cargill recently spoke with Bootleg Kev for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW TBS Women's Champion spoke about CM Punk and the incident that took place after the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Mike Bailey Names Dream Opponents, Talks Goals In 2023
During the latest recording of Dark Puroresu Flowsion, former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey discussed his next professional wrestling goals. Bailey also shared the names of a few of his own dream opponents, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On dream opponents:. “I feel...
Being The Elite (Ep. 331): "Game 7" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 16, 2022, episode number 331 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action and footage of the epic seventh and final "Best...
AEW Announces One More Match For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in a Singles Match, Jake Hager take on "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his AEW TNT Championship against KUSHIDA, AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal, two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) take on Dante Martin and Darius Martin of Top Flight in a Tag Team Match and "Hangman" Adam Page address the fans.
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
Title Match Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Special Event Next Monday Night
The WWE United States Championship match is set for next week's show. The main event of Monday Night Raw this week from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Bobby Lashley out-last five other WWE Superstars to emerge victorious in the No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge. With the win, "The...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Run An All-Women's Special Event (Video)
Maria Kanellis recently spoke with the folks at WrestlingNews.co about the possibility of an all-women's special event in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts. On thinking an all-women’s show is possible with the depth...
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dexter Lumis def. Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match. - Dana Brooke def. Zoey Stark in a Singles Match. WWE...
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
Kurt Angle Talks How He Felt He Was Getting Demoted By Being Moved To ECW
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he felt he was getting demoted by the company wanting him to join ECW instead of WWE RAW or SmackDown as he was the best technical wrestler in the company at the time and he was being placed in a company that used a lot of weapons, so he thought it wasn't the right fit for him.
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over The WWE
AEW Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis had a conversation with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a variety of topics such as why she chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling over the WWE. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now....
Teddy Long Praises CM Punk For Being Able To Walk Away From The Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Superstar CM Punk became a massive success in the wrestling business and how he could walk away from the business and it wouldn't faze him at all.
