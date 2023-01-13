ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’

By Sharde Gillam
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TM6CD_0kDzeZ4s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoqDo_0kDzeZ4s00

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Tia Mowry is always an advocate for Black women and the beauty recently took to Instagram to celebrate her natural hair, telling her followers to “let Black hair be Black hair.”

In a short IG video where the beauty showed off her natural hair and fresh face while donning a long sleeved black body suit, she gave Black women a love letter for their hair, starting the video with, “let Back hair be Black hair.”

She continued, “this is my real hair. It’s time for us to celebrate our uniqueness. You shoudn’t need to damage your hair for it to be considered beautiful. Because it already is beautiful. Black women are the strongest women I know. My mother. My grandmother. My great grandmother. Celebrate yourself.”

She then captured the heartfelt video with, “ Let Black hair be Black hair. I didn’t grow up with enough representation of real black hair in media. I want to be that representation for you. Your hair is amazing just the way it is, and you should be proud, like I am. #BlackGirlMagic

And you guys! I’ve been working on a special project that I am so excited to finally share with you all soon. This is a sneak peek of what’s to come. To stay updated, follow @4ubytia and sign up for the email list by clicking the link in my bio.”

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

And this is just one of the many reasons why we love Tia! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s ode to Black hair?

DON’T MISS…

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Entering Her New Season

6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Tia Mowry Shares How She Stays Positive On Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
OHIO STATE
People

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Essence

Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures

Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
People

Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy