ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires

I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 App and Site

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley

Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ALERT: Scientists Warn Idaho Will Get Even Drier

If you think our drought is bad, it could get a lot worse. I came across a story today from a website called phys.org. It details changes in the global water supply and suggests we haven’t seen the worst yet in the west and intermountain west. The drying up of the Great Salt Lake in Utah is expected to continue. On the other hand, is it inevitable? The only constant in history is changed. The globe has been warming since the end of the last ice age (with some fits and starts). If the Atlantic Conveyor would suddenly cease, the climate would quickly resemble what it looked like 12,000 years ago.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Moves to Ban Electric Cars

California plans to ban cars and trucks that run on diesel and gasoline. With ribbons of highways and tens of millions of automobiles on the roads, good luck! There won’t be enough electricity or rare earth minerals to fill the void during the lifetimes of anyone alive on the planet today.
WYOMING STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho

You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Idaho a Good Place to Raise a Family?

While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle

One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

’20/20′ Report On Idaho Student Murders Released On ABC, HULU

A new true crime special on the November 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students has wrapped up and will be available for streaming on HULU and ABC this weekend. The report will offer never-before-seen footage retrieved from Idaho police body cameras as well as interviews with acquaintances of the four victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
MOSCOW, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy