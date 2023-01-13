Read full article on original website
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
3 Unbelievable Facts About Hells Canyon That Make You Want to Go
It's crazy to me just how much land and beauty is so close to us here in the Treasure Valley, but it's often overlooked. I think it's a combination of us not fully appreciating what's so close to us sometimes, but also having so much of it we don't even know where to look.
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 App and Site
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
ALERT: Scientists Warn Idaho Will Get Even Drier
If you think our drought is bad, it could get a lot worse. I came across a story today from a website called phys.org. It details changes in the global water supply and suggests we haven’t seen the worst yet in the west and intermountain west. The drying up of the Great Salt Lake in Utah is expected to continue. On the other hand, is it inevitable? The only constant in history is changed. The globe has been warming since the end of the last ice age (with some fits and starts). If the Atlantic Conveyor would suddenly cease, the climate would quickly resemble what it looked like 12,000 years ago.
Best Year-Round Waterfall Kayaking Is Northeast Of Twin Falls ID
Kayaking in Idaho is one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. I've visited numerous lakes and rivers in the Gem State, but one, in particular, stands out as offering an unparalleled experience on the water. My family has spent years camping and exploring throughout southern and central...
An Idaho Neighbor Moves to Ban Electric Cars
California plans to ban cars and trucks that run on diesel and gasoline. With ribbons of highways and tens of millions of automobiles on the roads, good luck! There won’t be enough electricity or rare earth minerals to fill the void during the lifetimes of anyone alive on the planet today.
Idaho Snot Snackers May Have Healthier Mouths, Science Proclaims
It's one of the filthiest habits people have. There are still a large number of human beings that take full advantage of the opportunity to eat their boogers, but science may now be backing those who munch mucus. This is gross...I know. Sampling one's own nose nuggets is a habit...
You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho
You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
Is Idaho a Good Place to Raise a Family?
While some may think that Idaho is a great place to raise a family, according to the list, that is not the case. Idaho ranks 35 as the best state to raise a family in, coming in at 39 in family fun, 18 in health and safety, 43 in education and child care, 44 in affordability, and 9 in socioeconomics. The most surprising part of this ranking is the affordability. Many young couples and families move to Idaho because of the cost of living, but according to this list, it is one of the worst in affordability. Education and child care have been a concern in Idaho and continue to be so, justifying the ranking in that category.
Idaho Not the Right State if You Want to Live a Lazy Lifestyle
One of the best parts of living in Idaho is the great outdoors. Getting outside and enjoying the natural beauty of the Gem State is a luxury that no Idahoan should take for granted. Unfortunately, in the winter, the weather drops drastically, and many of us hunker down and don't get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we would like. Because of these long winters, it can often make staying active tough, but when the weather allows it, most of us enjoy being outside and being active in some form or fashion. When it comes to living in the best places to live an active style, how does Idaho compare to other places in the country?
’20/20′ Report On Idaho Student Murders Released On ABC, HULU
A new true crime special on the November 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students has wrapped up and will be available for streaming on HULU and ABC this weekend. The report will offer never-before-seen footage retrieved from Idaho police body cameras as well as interviews with acquaintances of the four victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
PHOTOS: 2023 Updates on the Missing Children of Idaho
2023 is in full swing and while many of us will be focusing on New Year's Resolutions, many people are going into the new year wondering where their loved ones are. It's a sad realization but a reality for many. How many kids go missing a year?. According to GlobalMissingKids.org,...
