ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta

The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
ALPHARETTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Providing The Perfect Balance of Indoor And Outdoor Living, This Spectacular Modern House in Atlanta, GA Asks for $4.2M

The House in Atlanta offers the lush green resort-style outdoor living with the saltwater heated pool and spa, dramatic lounge-side fireplace, and more now available for sale. This home located at 172 Blackland Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,870 square feet of living spaces. Call Mikel Muffley – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: (404) 848-0996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia

The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station

Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Deliciously Tempting Eats At Atlanta’s Iconic Krog Street Market

Atlanta has become renowned for its awesome selection of food halls dotted around the city. When combined, the halls boast some of the best and most unique eats in the ATL. The Krog District is a mixed-used development site of landmark properties on the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine, located in the enchanting Inman Park neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta

Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy