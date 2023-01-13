Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Philosophy BloggerAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
Related
AccessAtlanta
Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta
The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
luxury-houses.net
Providing The Perfect Balance of Indoor And Outdoor Living, This Spectacular Modern House in Atlanta, GA Asks for $4.2M
The House in Atlanta offers the lush green resort-style outdoor living with the saltwater heated pool and spa, dramatic lounge-side fireplace, and more now available for sale. This home located at 172 Blackland Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,870 square feet of living spaces. Call Mikel Muffley – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: (404) 848-0996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
tourcounsel.com
Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia
The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station
Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
Atlanta Boat Show returns after 2 years, as events biz recovers from pandemic
The Atlanta Boat Show has returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
secretatlanta.co
10 Deliciously Tempting Eats At Atlanta’s Iconic Krog Street Market
Atlanta has become renowned for its awesome selection of food halls dotted around the city. When combined, the halls boast some of the best and most unique eats in the ATL. The Krog District is a mixed-used development site of landmark properties on the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine, located in the enchanting Inman Park neighborhood.
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Grammy-winning artist Future makes a stop in Atlanta for his 'One Big Party Tour'
ATLANTA - There's a lot happening around the city this weekend, including the "One Big Party" tour headlined by Future. The six-city tour kicked off on Jan. 7 in Houston and will wrap up in Boston on Jan. 27. The Grammy-winning artist is the only artist to chart a song...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
WIS-TV
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
multifamilybiz.com
Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police. It happened along Beecher Street in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, not far from Best End Brewing Company. APD said the driver of the car who had hit the pedestrian ran...
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
