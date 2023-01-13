ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

313 BORN
3d ago

and I will add this, if you are dealing with carvana, run away, the worst business I have ever in my life dealt with. order Dec 17, and today, 3 weeks later, no vehicle. no one to talk to, text has no answers, 3 weeks paid insurance, vehicle I don't have possession of. and reviewing the documents, free transportation was turned into $1499 transportation fee. Not joking here, run way far from them

bridgemi.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Why we can't wait: It's past time to overhaul cash bail

In Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” he traced the history of the fight for civil rights and urged our nation to finally realize its promises of equality and justice for all its people. In this book, he also published a version of his powerful essay, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” — a correspondence he originally authored as he sat incarcerated. What Dr. King called for was then considered so radical that he was relentlessly surveilled and eventually assassinated. And yet, so many of us seemingly expect the great social changes of our era to come...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: One of the last video rentals in MI

Remember Friday night at the video rental store? Reaching family consensus over weekend viewing, or maybe relishing your own pick and snack for a night to yourself; rows-and-rows of viewing possibilities. And then, it was all gone. Blockbuster Video – once the leading video rental chain – closed all of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Meijer changing mPerks rewards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
MICHIGAN STATE

