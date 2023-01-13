Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
Carscoops
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Drops Some Camo In Latest Spy Shots
Lamborghini recently updated the 5-year-old Urus, and many expected the facelift to include the new plug-in hybrid version of the super SUV. This was not the case as Lamborghini is still working on the electrified Urus. Our spy photographers were able to capture a prototype of this vehicle testing, which has dropped some of its camouflage since the last time we saw it.
Carscoops
Take A Closer Look At VeilSide’s Tuned Nissan Z In Latest Video
VeilSide just unveiled their customized take on the Nissan Z at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which will eventually star in a Fast and Furious Movie in 2024. Now, in Larry Chen’s latest video, we get a closer look around the car, which was created in collaboration with Sung Kang, the actor who played Han in Tokyo Drift.
Carscoops
Mazda Still Has A Dream Of Building A New Rotary Sports Car
The assistant manager of Mazda’s powertrain development division, Yoshiaki Noguchi, has acknowledged that the automaker still dreams about building a new rotary-powered sports car. Mazda launched its first new rotary engine since the RX-8 in the new MX-30 R-EV just a few days ago but this rotary simply serves...
Carscoops
Coleman Milne Converts The Ford Mustang Mach-E Into An Electric Hearse
The EV revolution isn’t only taking place in the passenger car market, but the funeral business too. And it’s easy to see why. Hearses tend to only travel short distances so range is never an issue, and an EV’s smoothness, near-silence and lack of tailpipe emissions makes them perfectly suited to sombre occasions.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Carscoops
Chevrolet Drops Promotional Financing For Bolt EV And Bolt EUV
The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are no longer eligible for promotional financing, a bulletin sent to Chevrolet dealerships last week has revealed. The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV were in the headlines last year after prices for the regular model were slashed by up to $5,900 while the EUV’s price was cut by as much as $6,300. At the same time, buyers could get the duo at interest rates starting at 0 percent APR and 72-month financing deals from 1.9 percent APR.
Carscoops
Mahindra Major Shows A Hummer H2 That Size Doesn’t Always Matter
Most people would assume that a Hummer H2 is a better off-roader than a pint-sized Mahindra Major, based around the original Jeep CJ3B. In this case, however, it was the Mahindra that was better suited to a river crossing in India. This clip was shared to YouTube a few months...
Carscoops
Here Are All The Modified Nissan Z Builds From Tokyo
The Tokyo Auto Salon was held last weekend but the magnitude of the debuts made it impossible to cover everything on time. Predictably, the Nissan Fairlady Z was the focus of the Japanese tuners which showcased plenty of different exterior, interior, chassis, and performance modifications for the latest iteration of the sportscar. We gathered all of them in a single story, making sure you won’t miss any of the tuned Zs.
Carscoops
Winnebago Unveils 110-Mile, Electric RV Prototype, Production Model Coming Soon
Winnebago says that it will soon sell its first-ever production RV, and it has provided us with a glimpse of what that will look like. The eRV2 prototype is based on a Ford e-Transit chassis, with a number of modifications to help it go off grid. From the Ford factory,...
Carscoops
Toyota Corolla Dethrones Honda Civic As Canada’s Best-Selling New Car For The First Time In 24 Years
The Toyota Corolla was the best-selling vehicle in Canada last year, dethroning the Honda Civic that had claimed the top spot for each of the past 24 years. Sales figures reveal that Toyota sold 33,096 Corolla models in Canada throughout 2022 compared to the 29,772 Honda Civics that sound homes across the country. These figures came despite Corolla sales falling by 17 per cent compared with a year ago and Civic sales dropping by some 31 per cent.
Carscoops
Maserati Grecale Arrives In America, Starts At $63,500 And You Can Build Yours Now
The Maserati Grecale has arrived in America and buyers should be prepared for sticker shock as the model starts at $63,500. Kicking things off is the entry-level Grecale GT, which features 19-inch alloy wheels, a brushed chrome grille, and a bright dual exhaust system. While Maserati didn’t release a detailed...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Coming To US As The Most Powerful 4-Cylinder Car On The Market
Mercedes introduced the facelifted CLA earlier today and now the company has released details for the United States. While the styling changes carryover from Europe, the big news is that America is getting the CLA 45 S. It features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 416 hp (310 kW / 422 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. That makes it the most powerful four-cylinder production model offered for sale on this side of the pond.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes CLA Facelift Teased Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
Mercedes introduced the facelifted A-Class in October and now it’s time for the CLA to shine. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but confirmed the facelifted four-door coupe will debut on January 18th. Besides announcing the date, Mercedes released a shadowy teaser that gives us a glimpse at the car’s updated taillights.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes CLA Lands With More Digital Real-Estate And Extra Hybrid Power
Safer, better equipped, and more stylish: that’s the facelifted Mercedes CLA in a nutshell, though if you’re looking for huge upgrades you won’t find them here. Both the CLA Coupe and its Shooting Brake brother feature subtly revised styling that includes standard LED lights for the first time and a star-design grille, while the AMG 35 performance version gains the toothy Panamericana unit previously reserved for the top-dog 45.
Carscoops
2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Looks Amazing Rendered As A Coupe
This story includes independent illustrations by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Many would agree that the current Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the best-looking sedans on the market. It is sleek and modern yet still features some design elements from classic Alfa Romeo models. As it turns out, it can also be transformed into a beautiful coupe.
Carscoops
Toyota Hiace Reverse Restomod By FlexDream Makes Us Want To Move To Japan
The Toyota Hiace is a pretty common sight in Asian markets, so it is not surprising that many different tuners are offering accessories and bodykits for the van. A really special Hiace-based conversion comes from Japanese tuner FlexDream and transforms the Hiace into a very cool looking reverse restomod camper.
Carscoops
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Debuts With An 760 Hp V12 And Gorgeous 21-Inch Wheels
Aston Martin revealed the DBS 770 Ultimate, a special edition of the DBS with increased power, tweaked chassis, and unique styling touches. The grand tourer marking the end of the line for the current generation DBS will be produced in 499 units – 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all of them already spoken for.
Carscoops
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Gain RWD Variants, Improved Range
After a 25 year hiatus, Volvo is embracing rear-wheel drive once again. The move was announced as part of an update to the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The EVs are getting three new powertrains including two rear-wheel drive variants, which will become the first RWD Volvos since 1998. The...
Carscoops
The Corvette E-Ray Has A Secret Burnout Mode
Powered by a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 at the front axle and a 160 hp electric motor at the front wheels, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is capable of a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and run down the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 mph (209 km/h). These...
Comments / 0