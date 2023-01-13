TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO