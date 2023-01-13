ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' head coach candidate: 5 things to know about Bubba Ventrone

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMwzb_0kDzYtoq00

The Indianapolis Colts completed their first head coach interview Wednesday, bringing in special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

The Colts are scheduled to interview a wide range of candidates before making a decision, and you can keep up with the latest updates via our tracker.

Here are five things to know about Colts’ head coach candidate Bubba Ventrone:

1

Strong connection with the Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1170rA_0kDzYtoq00
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

This is the most obvious aspect of Ventrone’s candidacy. He has been the special teams coordinator since 2018 when the Colts initially hired Josh McDaniels as the head coach. Even when Frank Reich was eventually hired as the head coach, Ventrone elected to stay on the staff. Having that experience should give him a bit of an advantage in terms of what to expect from the interview. It also gives him a strong standing in the locker room, and he won’t have to start from scratch when it comes to building a rapport with the players.

2

10 years in the league

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrQ6Q_0kDzYtoq00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After completing his collegiate career at Villanova, Ventrone went undrafted in 2005. He signed with the New England Patriots where he spent two seasons (2005-2006). After he was released, he signed with the New York Jets in 2007 but was released in September at the start of the season.

Ventrone re-joined the Patriots in 2007 and spent two seasons there before he was released during final roster cuts ahead of the 2009 season. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2009 and signed a three-year $2.2 million deal during the 2010 offseason. He led the Browns’ No. 1 ranked special teams unit and was the special teams captain for his final two seasons in Cleveland (2011-2012).

Ventrone ended his career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing his final two seasons while serving as the special teams captain in 2013 and 2014.

3

Well-respected in the locker room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmRru_0kDzYtoq00
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Ventrone is held in very high regard throughout the locker room. That’s partly why it was a bit shocking to both the media and the players that he wasn’t considered for the interim head coaching job when Frank Reich was fired halfway through the season. The special teams units have always played with fire, and it’s a clear indication that stems from the respect Ventrone has garnered in the locker room.

4

More of a manager?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioTIK_0kDzYtoq00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

One thing that would be interesting about hiring Ventrone would be the staff he surrounds himself with. Being a special teams coordinator, it’s unlikely he would be calling plays on offense or defense. So he would have to surround himself with smart play-callers on both sides of the ball. He has plenty of connections from the last 18 years in the league, but it’s a different approach than what some of the other candidates would bring in terms of specialization.

5

NFL coaching experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TjDk_0kDzYtoq00
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
  • Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator (2018–present)
  • New England Patriots assistant special teams coach (2015–2017)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lamar Jackson posted cryptic relationship advice ahead of Ravens' offseason, free agency

Lamar Jackson didn’t play in any of the Baltimore Ravens’ final six games, including Sunday night’s 24-17 Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is also a pending free agent, making it possible the last snap he ever played in black and purple was the one that resulted in a partial ligament tear and eventually sank the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars WR coach Chris Jackson denies reports linking him to Texas

Amid reports that Chris Jackson is the “frontrunner” to join the Texas Longhorns coaching staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver coach says that’s not the case. According to reports from Inside Texas and Orangebloods, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is zeroing in on Jackson to be the team’s new wide receivers coach. Jackson denied those reports in a couple tweets Monday morning, though.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton could help fix defensive tackle woes

If the Cleveland Browns want to find more success in 2023 they have got to figure out the defensive tackle position. The group was one of the worst in the league last season and the room needs an overhaul. The team will likely look to address it both in the draft and free agency. When looking for defensive tackle prospects Keeanu Benton should be firmly on their list.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U-M president Santa J. Ono: Jim Harbaugh is coming back to Michigan football

The band is really getting back together, and that includes the man who writes all the songs. After a tumultuous offseason which has seen head coach Jim Harbaugh flirting with the NFL, once again, a handful of unexpected players entering the NCAA transfer portal, and the NCAA alleging Level I and II violations against the program, it’s been mostly all good news for Michigan football. The Wolverines got Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Kris Jenkins, Michael Barrett, and Cornelius Johnson all back in lieu of them leaving for the league, and the biggest news came on Monday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers sign 12 players to future contracts

With the 2022 season over, the Chargers have signed 12 players to future contracts. All 12 players spent time on either the team’s practice squad or active roster in 2022. The players will be added to the 90-man active roster when the 2023 offseason officially begins.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zay Flowers could solve the Browns' slot wide receiver problem

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns’ offenses have been limited the last couple of seasons under Kevin Stefanski. They haven’t had a consistent speed threat that has opened the playbook and made defenses respect their ability to beat them deep. Drafting Zay Flowers from Boston College would start to fix this problem and he plays predominantly in the slot where the team needs someone to step up.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy