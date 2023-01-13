Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Explains Why They Chose ‘Quantumania’ to Kick Off Phase 5
Nearly two years ago during the press junket for WandaVision, Marvel Studios One-Above-All, Kevin Feige was asked if he could clarify when the studio’s Phase 4 would come to an end. Whether because he wasn’t sure at the time or because he was keeping it to himself, Feige simply answered, “No.” It wasn’t until a year and a half later, during SDCC ’22, that fans finally learned that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would end Phase 4 and that the studio had chosen a surprising film to launch Phase 5: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. With its release date just over a month away, the hype machine for the film has been switched on and fans are starting to realize that the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise won’t be the palate cleanser its two predecessors were. This one is big–really big–and will “have a significant impact on the future of the MCU” according to producer Stephan Broussard. How did the Ant-Man find himself in such a prominent position in Phase 5? According to Kevin Feige, he “earned” it.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Writer Compares Project To Unmade ‘Dune’ Film
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to take audiences on an adventure unlike any superhero film before it. The project is being touted as a deep dive into the Quantum Realm, a sort of pocket dimension that’s only been teased and briefly visited in past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. In terms of explaining what that wacky voyage might look like, writer Jeff Loveness proved he’s not afraid to go for the deep pull. Speaking to Empire Magazine about the upcoming Marvel Studios threequel, the former Rick & Morty creative said he envisioned the film’s expansive otherworldly setting and oddball visuals as an homage to an unmade sci-fi classic:
murphysmultiverse.com
Writer Jeff Loveness Describes the Pitch That Became ‘Quantumania’
One of Marvel Comics most compelling villains, Kang the Conqueror, is finally set to make his MCU debut but maybe not in the franchise anyone would have ever expected. Jonathan Majors‘ Kang, a Variant of his He Who Remains seen in Season 1 of Loki, will debut in Marvel Studios’ smaller franchises in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Much has been made about the severe threat Kang poses and the juxtaposition of his debut occurring in a very humor-heavy franchise. Nobody at Marvel Studios is pulling any punches about it, either, making it very clear that Lang is heavily outmatched against the warlord. Given the unlikely scenario, one might wonder how the pairing ever came to be and the answer lies with writer Jeff Loveness.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios President Teases Kang’s Motivations In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania continues to ramp up its marketing campaign with new stills from the movie. Not jus that, they are also giving the fans a few more hints at the plotlines of the film. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige teased Kang the Conqueror’s role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and revealed more about his goal in the movie. He alludes to the fact that Kang is seemingly stranded with a device that could do so much more.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix ‘One Piece’s Showrunner Teases an Update “Very Soon”
One Piece is among Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious releases for 2023 (if it does) but with no real update for quite some time, there’s a lot of hope that it’s only the calm before the storm. Showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are still hard at work bringing an iconic world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda to life and also trying to avoid the usual pitfalls of anime or manga adaptations.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Velma’ is Too Cynical and Meta for its Own Good
Scooby-Doo is back with an animated series that explores Mystery Inc. before they united to take on mysteries across the United States. Yet, this time around, the series will not include the iconic cartoon dog and also takes some cues from popular R-rated series. Velma is trying to be the most unique take of a classic franchise, but somehow loses its way in trying way too hard and also overcompensates with its meta-humor.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Heading to Netflix Later This Month
Fans of the hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be able to revisit the iconic series’ second season quite soon, as a new listing on Netflix has it set for a release on January 21st. There are no details on what is included in this second season, as the Mugen Train Arc was available as a standalone film, but was also redone in a seven-episode arc for the series. There’s a chance that they’ll simply include that arc with the Entertainment District Arc, the actual second season of the anime.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Fantastic Four’ Fancast Favorite Revealed in New ‘Quantumania’ Still
William Jackson Harper has become an overwhelmingly popular fan choice to play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios Fantastic Four. As casting for that project is still ongoing, however, Harper found himself another role in the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and a great new look at his character has been released via Empire.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘One Piece’ Showrunner Teases Mihawk as His “Favorite Character” in the Netflix Adaptation
One Piece‘s live-action adaptation will offer a new take on the iconic manga from Eiichiro Oda. We were lucky to follow the production with various set photos that teased larger-than-life production. They are using real boats to showcase some iconic iconography from the original series, and we’re still anxiously awaiting a first look at the costumes of the various actors.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Teases Adam Warlock’s MCU Future
Adam Warlock’s MCU debut has been a long time coming. A space weirdo with one of Marvel Comics most interesting histories, Warlock was teased in a post-credit scene to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and, played by Will Poulter, will make his debut in May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the comics, Warlock had strong connections to Thanos and was a major player in all the Infinity Gem business, including leading an eclectic team known as the Infinity Watch. With the Infinity Saga in the books, Warlock’s MCU path would seem to be headed in a much different direction.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Is Devastatingly Good
Experiencing The Last of Us never gets any easier. It’s a painful, heartbreaking story that might feel gratuitous if it wasn’t so devastatingly good. Of course, the difficulty involved with balancing so much grief with a storytelling necessity for actual payoff is a huge reason why the game was so beloved, but it’s not a task so easily accomplished. That’s why, as with any adaptation of an iconic video game, fans were likely terrified of a live-action series that would fumble the chance to convey this unicorn act to a wider audience. Luckily for them, HBO’s revamped take on Naughty Dog’s 2013 classic hits all the same marks as its predecessor in a shockingly faithful premiere episode that even manages to improve on a few key moments in the franchise’s lore.
Comments / 0