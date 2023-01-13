Read full article on original website
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023
Once an empty, huge blue building with bright yellow doors, the former Toys "R" Us store in Clinton, Maryland is finding new life as a gym. Investing in the economic development of the area, Onelife Fitness will open a 52,000-square-foot health facility at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive in the summer of 2023. A Preview Center is now open for virtual tour experiences at the Landing at Woodyard shopping center.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Washingtonian.com
Why One Virginia Auction House Keeps Getting Notable Stuff
If you’re the kind of person who’s interested in quirky old stuff, perhaps you’ve come across the Potomack Company over the past few years: The small Alexandria auction house has been in the news selling items from the estates of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell, and Art Buchwald, among others, along with White House dessert molds, Picasso paintings, and historical letters from various Founding Fathers. We’ve caught ourselves clicking through so many of the offerings on its website that it got us wondering: What’s the story with this place?
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closes
The entity was previously reported as shuttering, though the company’s stated reason for the closure has been widely questioned by industry analysts due to the location’s alleged foot traffic and recent closings of two other stores.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield
The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years
WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WTOP
$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out
One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTOP
After the blast: 3 families devastated by Montgomery Co. condo blast share struggle to pick up the pieces
On Nov. 16, an explosion and fire ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, destroying two buildings and damaging two others — and leaving many families without a place to live. Now, two months later, several families are revealing the struggles they’ve faced trying to keep a...
storereporter.com
Macy’s closing sale, new Potomac pet shop and a sushi sneak peek
Bargain-hunters have been descending on Macy’s at Lakeforest Mall after last week’s announcement that it’s getting ready to close. Macy’s had been the last department store still in business at Lakeforest, which is slated for redevelopment as early as next year. So are the deals at this location worth the trip to Gaithersburg? Probably not yet. Much of the inventory is currently marked 20 to 30 percent off, but employees tell us you can pretty much get those same discounts online. The dramatic drops — likely 75 to 80 percent off — will happen in the store’s final weeks, around the end of March.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin aiming for February opening at One Loudoun
Loudoun County’s first Ted’s Bulletin location is under construction at One Loudoun in Ashburn and now we know that they are aiming to open in February if everything comes together on schedule. The word came via a social media post this week sharing some artist renderings of the...
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
wanderwithalex.com
27 Washington DC Museums For the Curious Mind
Washington DC museums are plentiful and offer a variety of exciting learning experiences. Whether you’re interested in art, espionage, history, science, the Armed Forces, or natural history, there’s a museum to satisfy your curiosity. Museum lovers can plan an entire day, or even multiple days, exploring all the...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
loudounnow.com
Demolition Begins for Church & Market Project in Downtown Leesburg
After several weeks of asbestos abatement and other interior preparations, crews this week began the demolition of the former Loudoun Times-Mirror printing plant and warehouse building. The structure is being razed to make room for the Church & Market development that includes 116 rental apartments and more than 33,000 square...
WTOP
When should school start? Fairfax Co. begins work on 2023-24 calendar
Virginia’s largest school system has started developing its calendar for the next school year, unveiling four possible options Tuesday that have different break lengths and end dates. At a work session, Fairfax County Public Schools also detailed calendar options for the next three school years, though it’s unclear whether...
