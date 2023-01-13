Spotted: Hailey Bieber uses these 6 kitchen appliances in her new YouTube series

No guesswork needed: Hailey Bieber has officially revealed the kitchenware she uses in her home by dropping a fresh new series on YouTube.

In her premiere What's in My Kitchen episode, self-proclaimed "Cheffy ass Biebs" kicks things off with the most important meal of the day: breakfast! The format is cutely candid with the camera nestled in her fruit bowl and a chef cam watermark in the final cut. And, refreshingly, this isn't one of those weird what-I-eat-in-a-day bits of content to rile us up and second-guess our snacking habits. There's lots of "buttery goodness" and plenty of chocolate in these eats.

See which useful kitchen gadgets our beady eyes spotted as she makes some yummy yummy pancakes. We've collated a list below for you to get the look. You can even watch the video below where she makes her "perfection-isn't-real" pancakes failing with the "flippage" on the first go — she's just like us.

From $139.99 / £134.99

1. HexClad Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan

First things first, let's talk about one of the best non-stick frying pans out there : The HexClad frying pan. This is Mrs. Biebs' preferred frypan for cooking up some Sunday morning chocolate chip pancakes using the Orgain organic plant-based chocolate protein powder . In the vid, she claims "they're so f***ing good" (keeping it PG over here).

But I wonder whether she could've hollered at Justin for that glut of Georgian peaches for some fruity hot cakes?

$99.95 / £219.99

2. Instant Pot Vortex air fryer

This air fryer is keeping its spot on our kitchen countertop for another year. We're not sure if HB has plans to cook in the air fryer as part of her brand-new series, but if you've read our Instant Pot Vortex air fryer review , you'll know that it definitely deserved its cameo appearance in this celebrity home.

$399 / £279

3. Nespresso Latissima One

With her busy A-list schedule, Hails (like the rest of us) may need a pick-me-up now and again. Rather than line up for a latte at Starbucks, this coffee maker is a great, Paparazzi-free way of enjoying her homemade iced protein coffee on the go, but not before being shaken in a Mason jar, of course.

Read our Nespresso Latissima One review to see how this milk-frothing machine serves a purpose in our day-to-day lives.

$60 / £79.20

4. KitchenAid KHM512WH 5-speed ultra power hand mixer

Though Bieber simply uses a spatula to mix her pancakes, our detective skillset (aka watching vids on YouTube) leads us to the iconic hand mixer , which she later uses to "dress her pancakes for the big day" with a Zuma Valley coconut cream whip. Yup, the same stuff that was in her strawberry skin glaze smoothie.

The KitchenAid KHM512WH 5-speed ultra power hand mixer is a useful kitchen gadget , and of course, as the queen of vanilla girl aesthetic , she's got one in white. However, it is available in other gourmet colors, including Guava Glaze, Green Apple, and Ice Blue.

So, no need to go all glazed donut face in the kitchen with a manual whisk — Bieber prefers hot pilates to work up a sweat.

$165 / £145

5. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

You can count on us to spill the tea on which electric kettle Bieber uses in her kitchen. Like the model herself, this is a good-looking, slim-scale appliance. It has a slender gooseneck spout and the matte black finish will never go out of fashion. Want to make a cup of tea ? I will Never Say Never , especially if the water is boiled using this.

From $69.99

6. CrockPot Cook and Carry

Though not used in this first episode, we know this slow cooker when we see it. Of course, we're talking about the CrockPot. With celeb-filled engagements and cruising around Cali, we'd like to think that Jailey like a bit of homecooked food now and again. It looks like the Cook and Carry model, and she probably either likes serving it at the table or brings it to her BFFs to cook up a storm. We're excited to see whether or not she uses it in episode two.

Watch Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen series