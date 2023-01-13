Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit A “Bad Sign”
The departure from WWE of Stephanie McMahon has been called a “bad sign” as rumours persist that Vince McMahon is looking to gain more power. Stephanie McMahon brought her time with WWE to a close recently as she resigned from the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO that she had held since the summer of 2022. That news came amid her father Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors before he was installed as the Executive Chairman of the company.
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Reportedly Addresses Vince McMahon’s Return in a Meeting Ahead of SmackDown
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE and it appears that there are several changes already in place. Stephanie McMahon has already resigned and there were rumors that Triple H’s role as the head of creative could also change. According to a report by Fightful Select, The Game addressed these...
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
tjrwrestling.net
“Hell No’ – Jim Ross Hits Out At Rumours Triple H Sandbagged Top WCW Star
Jim Ross has slammed suggestions that Triple H once set out to sabotage a former top WCW star by “sandbagging” them during a bout. In late 2002, Scott Steiner joined WWE and immediately set his sights on World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H. The two men met in something of an ill-fated match at the 2003 Royal Rumble with the bout ending in a lacklustre disqualification.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Re-Hires His Own Chief Of Staff After WWE Fired Him
Vince McMahon found his way back as Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors in a move that impressed and terrified many. After Vince McMahon’s corporate return to WWE, he wanted to make sure to surround himself with the right people. It was reported that Vince McMahon’s return to...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Likely To Fire Triple H’s New Hires If He Regains Creative Control
Vince McMahon dominated headlines back in 2022 when he was involved in a hush-money scandal. The pro-wrestling community were utterly shocked to the core due to this and everything else that transpired afterward. However, McMahon made a surprise return and quickly took hold of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman. In fact, McMahon might just fire Triple H’s new hires if he regains full control.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
ringsidenews.com
Aubrey Edwards Dragged For Not Thinking About Safety Of Wrestlers In Her Matches
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular officials. She is the promotion’s only female referee and has been with the company since its inception. Edwards was recently dragged for not thinking about safety of wrestlers in her matches. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has criticized the AEW...
tjrwrestling.net
Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Return To $60 Monthly Pay-Per-Views After Company Sale
Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces More Royal Rumble Match Participants Including Rey Mysterio
There are more names that have been announced for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches including a former Rumble match winner, Rey Mysterio. The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is taking place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Since the show is taking place in two weeks, WWE has announced more participants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
tjrwrestling.net
“Where Are Our Superstar Babyfaces?” – Jim Cornette Questions If Anyone Is On The Bloodline’s Level
While The Bloodline remains the most dominant group in WWE in 2023 just as they were last year, Jim Cornette wonders where the good guys are to fight against them. Since The Bloodline has Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title along with The Usos carrying the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles with a record-long reign with the Smackdown titles, the group is featured heavily in WWE. There’s also Solo Sikoa, who looks unbeatable as a singles wrestler and Sami Zayn, who headlined last night’s Smackdown against Kevin Owens, which ended when The Usos and Solo attacked Solo.
Comments / 0