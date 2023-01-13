Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Gainesville holds off Galloway
Octavian Demory and Cade Simmons scored 18 points each to lead the Gainesville boys past Galloway, 76-73, on Monday at home. The Red Elephants had four players in double-figures. Ellis Pitts netted 14 points, and Charlie Reisman had 13. Amir Arrington led Galloway with 24. Vaughn Murphy had 15. Gainesville...
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
Georgia football player cards becoming a hot commodity
ATHENS, Ga. — At his shop in Loganville, Joe Davis has 10 million sports cards. But some cards were impossible to come by. “We get asked that ever year. Unfortunately, there’s very few cards made of active players,” Davis says. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
dawgnation.com
Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Lakeview rolls past Pinecrest Academy; NoFo whips Hab Central; GHS falls in close battle with Lanier
GAINESVILLE — Despite a rough shooting night, Lakeview Academy held off Pinecrest Academy 49-32 on Saturday at home. The Lions (8-9) opened the game with a 16-6 run but Pinecrest (7-9) pulled within 21-16 by halftime. They took control in the second half. Lakeview outscored the Paladins 13-8 in...
UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Albany Herald
Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times
ALBANY — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Monroe are ranked among the top 10 teams in Class AAA, but Friday night crosstown rival Dougherty stopped the Tornadoes and won both games. The Dougherty boys took a 60-55 win while the Dougherty girls won 60-53 in front...
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
accesswdun.com
Report: Georgia's Devin Willock, staff member die in wreck
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is reporting that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a football staff member, Chandler LeCroy, died in an early morning car crash on Sunday. The report came from a statement from the university. Two other people also were injured in the crash.
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
Albany Herald
Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
Police on Monday identified the two passengers injured in the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24, was driving with Willock,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
