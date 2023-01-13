ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Gainesville holds off Galloway

Octavian Demory and Cade Simmons scored 18 points each to lead the Gainesville boys past Galloway, 76-73, on Monday at home. The Red Elephants had four players in double-figures. Ellis Pitts netted 14 points, and Charlie Reisman had 13. Amir Arrington led Galloway with 24. Vaughn Murphy had 15. Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia

Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times

ALBANY — Both the boys and girls basketball teams from Monroe are ranked among the top 10 teams in Class AAA, but Friday night crosstown rival Dougherty stopped the Tornadoes and won both games. The Dougherty boys took a 60-55 win while the Dougherty girls won 60-53 in front...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Report: Georgia's Devin Willock, staff member die in wreck

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is reporting that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a football staff member, Chandler LeCroy, died in an early morning car crash on Sunday. The report came from a statement from the university. Two other people also were injured in the crash.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
ATHENS, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
ATHENS, GA

