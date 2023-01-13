ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker has most NorCal reaction to waterspout off Sonoma Co. coast

ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

A person that was hiking earlier this week had the most Northern California reaction to a waterspout forming off the Sonoma County coast.

In the video, you can see the whirling column of air and water mist as the hiker says, "dope, it's an ocean tornado!"

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts fall into two categories, fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

The NWS says tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado and are associated with severe thunderstorms like the ones we've seen with the recent atmospheric rivers that have hit Northern California.

As for fair weather waterspouts, the NWS says they usually form along a line of developing cumulus clouds. It says these types of waterspouts are generally not associated with thunderstorms.

