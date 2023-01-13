ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
gamblingnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction

After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

ESPN's Super Bowl Favorite Emerges Following Wild Card Weekend

'Super Wild Card Weekend' has officially come and gone. Did your favorite team make it to the Divisional Round?  If so, congratulations. If not, well, there's always next year.  For those with teams still in the hunt this season, ESPN has just released a set of updated playoff odds for ...
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad

Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
NBC Sports

49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown

The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time

Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Beat Bucs, Face 49ers Next

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night to advance in the NFL playoffs. The win marks the first playoff road win for Dallas in exactly 30 years and is also the first time a Dallas team has defeated a team led by Tom Brady. After both...
DALLAS, TX

