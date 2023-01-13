Read full article on original website
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Mysuncoast.com
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The good news is - Our warm-up starts today! The bad news - It’s still a cold morning. But the LAST morning with 30s to start the day. Winds gradually shift back to the South and Southeast this week. That takes us back to the 70s by Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday! And this time, we hold those warm temperatures for many days. We are tracking a number of storms developing to the west and another strong cold front to develop in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Computer models are not taking any of these developing cold fronts all the way through Florida. Most of them stall to the north, so our rain chances stay low and our temps stay well into the 70s for the coming weekend and the next week. Dewpoints will push back into the 50s and 60s to end the week and take us back to average humidity for January.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
Mysuncoast.com
One more cold morning!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average low temp at SRQ is 52° - And we aren’t even close. Lighter winds allowed temps to dip into the 30s, and we’ll do it again Monday morning. Winds will hold out of the North, but just 5 to 10 mph. Saturday we had a peak wind gust of 35 mph! Winds shift back to the South-Southeast starting Tuesday, warmer air returns and we take back our place as the warmest part of the country. We tracking a few cold fronts moving through the Gulf states in the coming week, but right now all indications in computer models keep the fronts in northern Florida. That means no significant rain for us and warm 70s for highs for several days.
Forecast: Frost advisory in effect as chilly night continues
Another chilly night is upon us with many areas under the potential for seeing frost as they wake up early Monday. A frost advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-75. The only exclusion is in Lee County, where the advisory includes the downtown area. Overnight temperatures...
Temperatures to drop into the 30s across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are already dropping across Central Florida. As temperatures drop tonight, the wind chill will be in the 30s from roughly 2 a.m. to almost 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. A wind chill advisory is in effect as the...
Forecast: Not as cold overnight, warming up
For the rest of the evening and overnight hours our skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as what we felt this morning but you’re still going to want to bundle up! Inland backyards have the chance of dipping into the 30s but we’ll see more widespread 40s. Put on the layers!
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Florida citrus growers face challenges from lowest crop yield in more than 80 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s agriculture commissioner said citrus growers are ready to meet the challenges that resulted in the lowest crop yield in over 80 years. Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced Thursday that the latest crop forecast is now worse than the original estimate. The biggest issues were freezes,...
Planning a move to the fastest-growing state in 2023? This is the weather to expect beyond sunshine
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released data that shows the Sunshine State has grown. Many think of Florida as all sun and beach, but there's more than just that. Here's what kind of weather you should expect if you plan to move to Florida.
