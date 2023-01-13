Bengals RB Joe Mixon issues coin-flip challenge to NFL over fine letter

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has issued an open challenge to the NFL.

After receiving a big $13,261 fine letter from the NFL over his coin-flipping touchdown celebration in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, Mixon took to Twitter to call the league out.

His message was simple: Have another coin toss and if it comes up heads, Mixon will pay the fine.

But if it comes up tails? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has to pay the fine money to the Boys and Girls Club of Cincinnati.

The NFL is unlikely to engage in this, of course, but Mixon has at least made a funny moment out of trolling the league with his celebration.

And if nothing else, Chad Johnson has offered to pay the fine.