University of Idaho students return after suspect's arrest

BOISE, Idaho (AP)—Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus—and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime—the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal.

On Wednesday, the first day of classes after winter break, students were once again striding across the university’s frosty sidewalks and crowding the food court at the center of campus.

There’s a general feeling of relief in the air, said university spokesperson Jodi Walker.

“The students are back and enrollments are looking good,” Walker said Wednesday, the first day of classes after the winter break. “I think everybody’s happy to be back under the circumstances. They’re relieved that an arrest has been made, and ready to focus on the semester.”

The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community in Moscow, Idaho stricken with grief and fear, prompting nearly half of the university’s students to leave town for the perceived safety of online courses.

Weeks went by without a named suspect and few details released, but on Dec. 30 a 28-year-old doctoral student from Washington State University—located just 10 miles away from the University of Idaho—was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania . Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho last week and appeared in court on Thursday.

It’s too early to tell exactly how many students decided to return to in-person classes, Walker said. Those numbers are tallied in about two weeks to give students time for any last-minute schedule changes.

Statistics Professor Christopher Williams said enrollment in his small 400-level course on statistics programming has increased by 500% since the arrest. He said more students could sign up before the 10-day enrollment window closes.

“For over a month or two, it sat at just one person only in the course, and I was worried it would be canceled,” Williams said. “It’s gone up to six now, which may mean that some of those people have just decided to come back. I get a sense that people are arriving here and looking at their schedules to figure out what they will take.”

When Williams stopped by the student union building to grab some lunch from the food court, it was busier than it had been for weeks, he said.

“It looked a fair amount more crowded than I’ve seen it, especially toward the end of last semester,” Williams said.

Students will get the chance to sign up for a series of extracurricular self-defense classes starting today, said Walker, as well as various violence prevention and safety planning programs. There’s still additional security on campus, as well as ongoing counseling and other support services for students, she said.

But it feels like the students have rallied and are determined to succeed despite the horrific circumstances of the last semester, Walker said, bolstered by news of the arrest.

“It definitely doesn’t diminish what happened, but we are figuring out a path forward,” she said. “There’s definitely still grief and confusion and frustration and anger, and all the emotions that come with that. It really just has increased their tenacity and resilience, and they seem really eager to get back at it and show that they are indeed Vandals.”

The Latah County Jail, where Kohberger is being held without bond, is about a 20 minute walk from campus. Kohberger has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and a magistrate judge has issued a gag order barring the attorneys and any agencies involved from talking about the case.

The prosecutor has not yet said if he will seek the death penalty against Kohberger.