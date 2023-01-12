ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho students return after suspect's arrest

By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3csP_0kDzOX6200

BOISE, Idaho (AP)—Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus—and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime—the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal.

On Wednesday, the first day of classes after winter break, students were once again striding across the university’s frosty sidewalks and crowding the food court at the center of campus.

There’s a general feeling of relief in the air, said university spokesperson Jodi Walker.

“The students are back and enrollments are looking good,” Walker said Wednesday, the first day of classes after the winter break. “I think everybody’s happy to be back under the circumstances. They’re relieved that an arrest has been made, and ready to focus on the semester.”

The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community in Moscow, Idaho stricken with grief and fear, prompting nearly half of the university’s students to leave town for the perceived safety of online courses.

Weeks went by without a named suspect and few details released, but on Dec. 30 a 28-year-old doctoral student from Washington State University—located just 10 miles away from the University of Idaho—was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania . Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho last week and appeared in court on Thursday.

It’s too early to tell exactly how many students decided to return to in-person classes, Walker said. Those numbers are tallied in about two weeks to give students time for any last-minute schedule changes.

Statistics Professor Christopher Williams said enrollment in his small 400-level course on statistics programming has increased by 500% since the arrest. He said more students could sign up before the 10-day enrollment window closes.

“For over a month or two, it sat at just one person only in the course, and I was worried it would be canceled,” Williams said. “It’s gone up to six now, which may mean that some of those people have just decided to come back. I get a sense that people are arriving here and looking at their schedules to figure out what they will take.”

When Williams stopped by the student union building to grab some lunch from the food court, it was busier than it had been for weeks, he said.

“It looked a fair amount more crowded than I’ve seen it, especially toward the end of last semester,” Williams said.

Students will get the chance to sign up for a series of extracurricular self-defense classes starting today, said Walker, as well as various violence prevention and safety planning programs. There’s still additional security on campus, as well as ongoing counseling and other support services for students, she said.

But it feels like the students have rallied and are determined to succeed despite the horrific circumstances of the last semester, Walker said, bolstered by news of the arrest.

“It definitely doesn’t diminish what happened, but we are figuring out a path forward,” she said. “There’s definitely still grief and confusion and frustration and anger, and all the emotions that come with that. It really just has increased their tenacity and resilience, and they seem really eager to get back at it and show that they are indeed Vandals.”

The Latah County Jail, where Kohberger is being held without bond, is about a 20 minute walk from campus. Kohberger has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea, and a magistrate judge has issued a gag order barring the attorneys and any agencies involved from talking about the case.

The prosecutor has not yet said if he will seek the death penalty against Kohberger.

Idaho State Journal

With a critical nation’s eyes on Idaho, Police Chief James Fry persevered to help deliver justice for slain students

Moscow Police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. “He does not want to be the guy who’s front and center,” Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said. “He doesn’t want the...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Suspect accused of murdering U of I students to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, and has not yet entered a plea and is waiting to learn whether...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

TikToker’s documentary shares story of Idaho victim

(NewsNation) — Some internet sleuths and social media influences have been helpful in finding information about the Moscow, Idaho killings, and one TikTok creator is using her platform to share the story of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves, who was killed Nov. 13 along with three other University...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
kptv.com

Caught on Camera: Colton community devastated after vandals run rampant

COLTON Ore. (KPTV) – A community is devastated after several properties in Colton, including a church, were damaged over the weekend -- and it was all on camera. Surveillance video from Saturday night captured vandals targeting Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship Church. In the video, you see a car stop in the middle of the road, the suspect running towards the church sign carrying what looks like an ax, before smashing the sign twice before leaving.
COLTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, January 12, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, January 12, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------- Rp stating that he saw a male walking down the street and looked to be waving hands. Possibly needing help or ride. Officer responded. No report. ----------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00317 Parking Problem. Incident Address: S...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
COLFAX, WA
